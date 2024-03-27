Monster Hunter Now v73.1 update patch notes: Guild card changes, lobby tweaks, more

The Monster Hunter Now v73.1 update patch notes have been released by Niantic, so here’s everything we know about the latest additions and adjustments.

The Monster Hunter Now v73.1 update patch notes are live and Niantic has added several QoF changes and fixes to make for a smoother gameplay experience. The lobby now displays the number of nearby Hunters while recruiting for group hunts, while Guild cards now show status, equipment, and equipment skill details.

There are also fixes to the Monster Hunter Now app freezes, which drastically impacted the frame rate and disrupted hunts. So, before you go delving into battle against Coral Pukei-Pukei, be sure to check out all the game’s latest changes in the v73.1 update patch notes.

Main features adjusted or changed

Niantic has released patch notes for the Monster Hunter Now v73.1 update, which can be found in the list outlined below:

Recommended attack/defense values displayed before hunts have been changed to Recommended Grades of equipment.

During field monster hunts, the lobby now displays the number of nearby hunters while recruiting for group hunts (excluding hunt-a-thons).

Guild cards now show status, equipment, and equipment skill details.

Fixed issues