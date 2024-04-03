Max Holloway wants Mark Coleman to have huge UFC 300 honor after recent heroics

Max Holloway is competing for the UFC’s BMF title on the 300th-anniversary card — and he knows exactly who should put the belt around him after the fight.

Max “Blessed” Holloway has been a fan-favorite in the MMA world since bursting onto the scene as a 20-year-old phenom in February 2012.

Holloway blossomed into a champion-level fighter in the UFC featherweight division. He is owner to some of the most exciting performances the octagon has ever witnessed.

He will fight Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 for the company’s BMF belt — a scrum that promises fireworks. And if Holloway wins, he wants Mark Coleman to crown him.

Coleman, a former UFC fighter himself, was recently in the headlines for charging into a burning building to save both of his parents.

Upon saving his parents, Coleman ran back into the building to attempt to rescue his dog. However, he inhaled too much smoke and subsequently passed out.

Coleman was airlifted to a local hospital, where he was treated for smoke inhalation and severe burns. He’s since been released and appears to be on the up and up.

The 59-year-old will even appear at UFC 300 as a special guest and has joked that he’s “the backup for every fight.”

Holloway explained in a recent interview with MMA Junkie that he wants Coleman to come in the octagon and wrap the BMF belt around his waist after he beats Gaethje.

“The only correct answer is Mark Coleman, man. Especially after what he went through recently with his dog [and the fire]. That’s a G. That’s a real-life BMF.”

Holloway vs. Gaethje encapsulates what it means to be a “bad motherf*****” in the octagon. And after Coleman’s heroics, he embodies the BMF persona outside the cage.

It would be a fitting end to the story if Coleman were to crown the BMF champion at the company’s biggest card to date. If it’s up to Holloway, that’s precisely what will happen.

