Former UFC champ hospitalized after rescuing parents from burning building

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Mark Coleman is being dubbed a hero for running into a burning house to save both of his parents and trying to rescue his dog.

It’s no secret that UFC fighters are as tough as they come, but Mark Coleman is a different breed. The MMA legend had to be hospitalized for smoke inhalation after saving his family.

The 59-year-old had to reportedly be airlifted to a hospital after his childhood house caught on fire early Tuesday morning. After saving his mom and dad, Coleman went back in a third time to save his dog. The effort proved costly.

MMA Fighting reports that seven different fire departments arrived on the scene shortly after, but the cause of the inferno has not been revealed just yet.

UFC community praises Mark Coleman’s heroics

Fellow former UFC fighter and Coleman’s friend Wes Sims shared an update on the hero in a Facebook post.

“I know Mark if he could talk he’d say film this shit Wes, we are going viral!” he exclaimed. “Mark’s parent’s house burnt down last night Mark saved both [his parents] and went back for Hammer his dog. He was life-flighted to Toledo and is currently intubated and sedated.”

“I swear to GOD – he’s one of the toughest individuals ever created, been through so much a movie at this point could not give his life work justice!”

Photos of the horrific blaze were uploaded to social media by MMA writer Jonathan Snowden, who revealed that Coleman was tragically unable to save his dog and Hammer didn’t make it.

Nonetheless, fans across social media echoed Sims’ and Snowden’s sentiments, reiterating how heroic Coleman’s actions were in the face of danger.

“Holy what an absolute chad. Hope he pulls through,” one wrote.

“What a hero. I respected him before cause he was a good fighter, but to go back INTO a fire to rescue a dog? Hero,” another said.

Hopefully, the former UFC champ can pull through like he has time and time again after fights in the Octagon.