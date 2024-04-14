How to watch UFC 301: Main card, prelims, date, and more

The UFC is celebrating its 300th PPV anniversary on April 13, but MMA fans are already turning their attention to UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

As is often the case with Brazil cards, the UFC has at least one Brazilian in every single matchup for UFC 301 — from the early prelims to the main event on PPV.

The featured prelim sees Welsh rising star Jack Shore take on the always exciting Joanderson Brito while former UFC champion Jose Aldo steps into his 40th career MMA bout later on the main card.

The headliner of UFC 301 features two of the best flyweights in the world. Reigning champion Alexandre Pantoja defends his strap against the 12-1 Australian, Steve Erceg.

Although it lacks the star power of the previous UFC 300 card, the UFC promises to put on a show in its return to South America. Here is everything you need to know about UFC 301:

Contents

When is UFC 301?

UFC 301 will begin on May 4, 2024, before a sold-out crowd in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It marks the first time since January 2023 that UFC has put on a show in Brazil.

The action takes place at Farmasi Arena, as UFC 301 becomes the tenth event for the company at the venue.

What time does UFC 301 begin?

Start times for Eastern Time, Pacific Time, and Greenwich Mean Time are included in the table below.

Event ET PT GMT Early Prelims 6 PM 3 PM 11 PM Feature Prelims 8 PM 5 PM 1 AM Main Card 10 PM 7 PM 3 AM

UFC 301 Main Card and Prelims

The full UFC 301 fight card can be found in the table included below.

Main Card UFC Flyweight Championship:

Alexandre Pantoja (27-5) vs. Steve Erceg (12-1) Jonathan Martinez (19-4) vs. Jose Aldo (31-8) Anthony Smith (37-19) vs. Vitor Petrino (11-0) Michel Pereira (30-11) vs. Makhmud Muradov (26-8) Paul Craig (17-7-1) vs. Caio Borralho (15-1) Feature Prelims Jack Shore (17-1) vs. Joanderson Brito (16-3-1) Karolina Kowalkiewicz (16-7) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (15-5) Elves Brener (16-3) vs. Myktybek Orolbai (12-1-1) Jean Silva (12-2) vs. William Gomis (13-2) Early Prelims Joaquim Silva (13-5) vs. Drakkar Klose (14-2-1) Mauricio Ruffy (9-1) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (17-7) Dione Barbosa (6-2) vs. Ernesta Kareckaite (5-0-1) Ismael Bonfim (19-4) vs. Vinc Pichel (14-3) Alessandro Costa (13-4) vs. Kevin Borjas (9-2)

Michel Pereira returns to the octagon less than two months after submitting Michal Oleksiejczuk in the first round at UFC 299. His quick turnaround comes against Makhmud Muradov, who is winless in three of his past four bouts.

Anthony “Lionheart” Smith has dealt with similar struggles, as losses to Khalil Roundtree Jr., Johnny Walker, and Magomed Ankalaev have put Smith’s UFC future in jeopardy. He looks to rebound vs. undefeated Brazilian Vitor Petrino.

It all culminates in a flyweight battle for gold. Alexandre Pantoja enters with a five-fight win streak dating back to July 2020, while challenger Steve Erceg has three consecutive wins to begin his promising UFC career.

Pantoja is the favorite to win, and having the backing of his home country could be too much for Erceg to overcome. But don’t count out the crafty Australian pulling out an upset in Brazil.

How do I watch UFC 301?

The early prelims are available on UFC Fight Pass, ESPN2, and ESPN+. The featured prelims air exclusively on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Viewers must purchase UFC 301 through the ESPN+ app for $79.99 to access the main card.

