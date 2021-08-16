How to get 99 OVR Tim Anderson in MLB The Show 21

After the epic Field of Dreams game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox, SDS has commemorated the festivities with a sweet card to honor a perfect ending to an unbelievable night.

New cards are something that MLB The Show Diamond Dynasty players have become accustomed to over the years, and this time around in The Show 21, San Diego Studios has been rifling off cards every week.

Coming off the massively successful Field of Dreams game, which brought in the most viewers for a regular-season MLB game since 2015, there has been a new moments program added to celebrate the game and a special 99 OVR card as well.

Advertisement

Here’s how you’ll be able to unlock 99 OVR Tim Anderson within MLB The Show 21.

How to unlock 99 OVR Tim Anderson

This new card was added shortly after the conclusion of the Field of Dreams game, as for those who don’t know, Anderson hit a walk-off HR to lift the White Sox over the Yankees in a game that was filled with action.

Read More: Best pitchers to use in Diamond Dynasty

So, it’s only fitting that Tim’s new card within the game is stacked in regards to his attributes and more than deserves the 99 OVR rating, making it one of the premier fits for the SS position.

If you’re looking to unlock this card, you better act fast, as there’s no telling when SDS is going to remove the moments players will need to complete for this unlockable.

Advertisement

Below are all the moments players will need to complete in order to obtain this card.

Hit 1 HR as Jose Abreu

Tally 2 XBH with Aaron Judge

Tally 2 Hits and 1 XBH with Eloy Jimenez

Score 2 Runs with Giancarlo Stanton

Hit 1 HR with Tim Anderson

All of these are going to be played on Rookie difficulty, so it shouldn’t be too much of a trouble to complete these in no time.

With the on-going Field of Dreams in-game program/event, this is just another way for players to bolster their lineup within Diamond Dynasty, and it’s a card you aren’t going to want to miss.