How to unlock 98 OVR Lucas Giolilto and 97 OVR DJ LeMahieu in MLB The Show 21

In commemoration of the Field of Dreams game happening between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees, SDS are adding some amazing cards within MLB The Show’s Diamond Dynasty for players to earn.

Free cards are something that The Show players have become accustomed to over the years, and San Diego Studios has been constantly updating their game with new ways for players to improve their lineups and rotations.

Now, they’ve announced yet another way for players to earn these treasures, and two of the three cards players will be able to earn as a part of the new event are absolute musts for avid fans.

We’re going to run over all the news that’s been announced in preparation for the Field of Dreams event within MLB The Show 21.

Field of Dreams rewards revealed for MLB The Show 21

In the leadup to the Field of Dreams event, SDS has revealed some of the cards players will have the chance to earn during this new event, and they’re essential to the completion of the 99 OVR Mookie Betts collection.

98 OVR Milestone Lucas Giolilto and 97 OVR Awards DJ LeMahieu were showcased in the premiere trailer for the upcoming program, and there’s no doubt these cards are going to be nasty for players looking to try something different within their Diamond Dynasty lineups.

We don’t know as of now if these cards are going to be a part of the new Ranked Seasons rewards, which come available on August 9, but something interesting was also shown during this image. This is the final unrevealed card that they’ve teased, which is also going to be a Diamond flashback card, so it’ll be along the lines of another Awards or a Milestone card.

We’ll be sure to dive back into this page and update it accordingly when SDS announces how players will be able to unlock these cards. But, we have our suspicions that it’ll be along the lines of some missions and moments.