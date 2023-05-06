xQc fumbles a great Minecraft speedrun by crafting more than a dozen golden helmets

xQc is in the middle of a challenge to try and beat fellow Twitch streamer Forsen’s Minecraft speedrunning record, but his recent run ended with quite a hilarious mistake.

Minecraft “any%” remains to be one of the most popular speedrunning categories for both newcomers to the scene and its veterans.

All thanks to the ease of getting into running the game, with more than plenty of room left for skill expression and mastery of the game’s mechanics once one becomes an expert on the speedrun.

xQc and Forsen communities started a fierce rivalry between the two creators years ago, egging them to take on each other’s speedrunning record for Minecraft.

In January of 2023, xQc finally beat Forsen’s record after two years of trying but Forsen clapped back by shaving two whole minutes off of it two months later.

xQc has been working on beating Forsen’s time ever since, with a couple of close calls along the way. But tragedy struck when his latest promising run ended when xQc crafted 16 golden helmets by accident, depleting all the gold bars he needed to proceed.

xQc’s misclick costs him a promising Minecraft speedrun

xQc made it to Nether in an impressive amount of time and was preparing for the step in a typical Minecraft speedrun that requires large quantities of gold bars. Both string and Ender Pearls are required to finish the typical Minecraft speedrun and both are random drops from bartering gold with Piglins.

Piglins are hostile toward the Player unless they are wearing at least one piece of golden armor, thus speedrunners tend to craft a golden helmet and wear it to avoid pointless aggroing of mobs.

xQc planned to do just that, but when he was crafting, a misclick caused him to fill up his entire available inventory with golden helmets, depleting nearly all of his gold bars and wasting precious resources he could have used for bartering. At least he has 16 gold helmets now?

All this resulted in a hilarious reaction from the streamer and a very memorable clip.

The unsatisfactory amount of Ender Pearls and String gained from bartering caused X to give up on this otherwise very promising Minecraft speedrun. But the streamer continues to speedrun Minecraft, motivated to beat his bitter rival’s run.