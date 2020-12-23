 What is Bingus? The origin of Corpse Husband's Among Us meme - Dexerto
What is Bingus? The origin of Corpse Husband’s Among Us meme

Published: 23/Dec/2020 12:29 Updated: 23/Dec/2020 12:30

by Shane King
Bingus, Among Us, and Corpse
Innersloth / Corpse Husband / subarusocks IG

Corpse Husband

What does Bingus mean? You may have heard some of your favorite YouTubers and content creators talking about it, or just randomly throwing this word around. It’s actually just a bizarre inside joke, made popular due to Corpse Husband shouting it out in his Among Us games.

So what is Bingus? The short answer: Bingus is a hairless sphinx cat that went viral back in March of 2020, thanks to an Instagram video. In the latter part of 2020 this cat’s popularity has surged once again, mainly because of YouTuber Corpse Husband.

Where did Bingus come from?

The meme’s origin is on Instagram where a video was posted by user ‘Subaru Rocks’. Countless meme accounts reposted the video naming the cat Bingus, and the name just stuck.

Who knows what the cat’s name really is, but Bingus is the official name now.

 

A post shared by assalamu alaikum (@subarusocks)

Following these Instagram posts, the meme skyrocketed even more as it found its way to Reddit. User u/haydongers posted an image to the subreddit /r/ambien (a place dedicated to “things you did on Ambien”) back in September 2020 with the title “AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH. hi bingus…”

This post racked up over 3700 upvotes, as well as multiple Reddit post of the month awards. After the post exploded to the front page of Reddit, it didn’t take long to be shared on Twitter as well.

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH. hi bingus… from r/ambien

How did Corpse Husband help Bingus spread?

Bingus has seen a spike once again due to Corpse Husband.  The horror YouTuber turned recording artist and Among Us streamer has Tweeted about the bald cat numerous times on both his main Twitter account Corpse_Husband and his alt CORPSE_alt.

During his Among Us streams, he has also used Bingus as his ‘activation’ word. When he is the imposter and someone shouts ‘Bingus!’, he will kill whoever they stand next to, in a similar way to Valkyrae’s ‘Babushka’.

The word has become an inside joke between the Among Us group and fans on Twitter, with people using it to kill others in games and also joking about it later. Sykkuno accidentally calling the Bingus, Bing Bong, Inside Out led to it trending on Twitter for hours.

A highlight of the moment blew up on Twitter as well, as fans shared the best moments of the Bingus meme.

Is Bingus on Social Media?

The cat in the original video posted on Instagram was confirmed to be from China. A user on Discord found the owner’s Douyin account (a Chinese version of TikTok). This led to people finding the owner’s TikTok. Unfortunately, the TikTok account has now been deleted by the owner.

The internet may have come a long way in terms of technology but it seems its meme culture is still very similar to its founding days, as a cat is still the thing that everyone obsesses over.

Pokimane is buying her fans Christmas presents from their Amazon wishlists

Published: 23/Dec/2020 2:31 Updated: 23/Dec/2020 2:50

by Isaac McIntyre
Pokimane unwraps presents in a Christmas costume on Twitch.
Twitch: Pokimane

amazon Pokimane

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has decided to give back this Christmas by going on a huge Amazon spending spree for her fans on Twitter, buying them dozens of presents from their wishlists in an effort to “spread a lil Christmas cheer.”

The popular Twitch streamer, 24, is often inundated with presents from her fans around Christmas, and usually hosts an annual unboxing stream to get through them all.

This time around though, to cap off 2020, Pokimane has decided to flip the gift-giving script: she wants to spread “a little Christmas cheer” by giving out presents to her Twitter fans, including furniture, school supplies, and clothes.

“I know the holidays can be harder this year for people,” she wrote on Twitter on December 22. “Tryna spread a lil Christmas cheer by giving out presents in the comments! Link me your Amazon wishlists below!”

Of course, her Twitter comments were soon clogged with fans eager to take advantage of the generous offer. As of this article’s publication, more than 20.1k fans have commented on her post. A further 2.2k followers have also retweeted her message.

Pokimane admitted the Christmas giving made her “feel like Oprah.”

“So happy to be giving people stuff they need,” she wrote on her second Twitter account. “Take all my money, you kind souls… you’ll get a couch for your move! You get a notebook for school!! You get clothes for your newborn!”

There’s one request she’s refusing to honor, however; some cheeky fans have been asking her to send out dildos ⁠— a sly reference to her last Christmas stream, where she was left red-faced after unwrapping a similar present.

“Please stop asking for dildos though… it ain’t in my budget LMAO.”

Want to get involved in Pokimane’s gift-giving? It’s easy!

Head to her Twitter thread ⁠— link here ⁠— and throw in your request. We can’t guarantee she’ll see it, unfortunately, but we’d say it’s worth a shot anyway; you could get a free Christmas present out of it!

There is one thing you need to do if you want a present though ⁠— Anys flagged that any potential wishlists need to have third-party shipping turned “on” so the Twitch star can send her Chrissy gifts through the Amazon website without a hitch.

Now to see if DrDisrespect is giving out Lamborghinis for Christmas…