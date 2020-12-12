Logo
Minecraft YouTuber Dream hits back over speedrun cheating accusations

Published: 12/Dec/2020 11:36

by Georgina Smith
Dream's logo next to four Minecraft characters
YouTube: Dream

Minecraft YouTuber Dream has spoken out after one of his speedruns was rejected on the grounds of alleged cheating, citing a video made by a head mod and YouTuber GeoSquare as the root of the allegations.

Dream became known as a Minecraft YouTuber originally, but over the past year, he’s also secured a whole new wave of fans from playing with popular creators like Mr Beast and Corpse Husband.

While he continues to diversify his new content, he sticks to his roots by continuing to hold speedrunning streams where he tries to complete Minecraft in the shortest amount of time possible, something he has had great success with.

However, in a tweet posted on December 11 Dream revealed that his latest 1.16 speedrun record had been rejected after review. According to the YouTuber, the record had been considered “too unlikely to verify.”

Dream highlighted that a video had been uploaded to YouTube by a head mod and YouTuber Geosquare “clickbaiting Cheating Speedrunning in order to get views.” The star also called it “total BS.”

He also raised some doubt over the quality of the verdict, revealing that he “currently [has] multiple moderators messaging me that they believe that the verdict was biased, and that they might quit the mod team. What kind of “investigation” was this?”

The video in question was uploaded by YouTuber Geosquare along with the mod team on December 11, entitled ‘Did Dream Fake His Speedruns – Official Moderator Analysis.’ In the video he used the official investigation results document from the Minecraft Speedrunning Team to supplement his theory that Dream could have cheated with his speedruns.

In the description of the video, Geosquare said that “I feel like this wasn’t communicated strongly enough but this video is NOT my content. Please please DO NOT interact with my channel after watching this, this is just a PSA from the mod team.”

Geosquare also said that he’d disabled monetization on all his other videos as he “didn’t want to gain anything, because principally I find that abhorrent.”

With Dream’s original tweet about the speedrun rejection receiving over 130,000 likes on Twitter, it’s clear that many of his fans are invested in seeing a more thorough review of the accusations, but as of yet it is unclear how that will be conducted.

Bryce Hall leaks FaZe Jarvis’ number after Addison Rae phone drama

Published: 12/Dec/2020 5:26

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Bryce Hall FaZe Jarvis leaked phone number
FaZe Jarvis / Bryce Hall

Bryce Hall wasn’t thrilled with FaZe Jarvis after he leaked Addison Rae’s phone number, so he decided to leak his number in retaliation via a hilarious YouTube video.

FaZe Clan’s Jarvis ‘Jarvis’ Khattri made headlines for the wrong reasons once again after he accidentally leaked Addison Rae’s phone number in a YouTube Video. It angered some of the biggest TikTok influencers, including Bryce Hall, who also happens to be her boyfriend.

It ignited a back and forth between them on social media. However, Jarvis hasn’t apologized or back down. Instead, he’s been dishing out as much shade as he’s been getting.

Understandably, Bryce Hall wasn’t willing to let it slide. It directly impacted his girlfriend’s life. So, he decided to fight fire with fire and leaked Jarvis’ phone number in a YouTube video. It’s not the best way to handle the issue, but the way he did it was hilarious.

Bryce Hall FaZe Jarvis leaked phone number
Bryce Hall / Addison Rae
Bryce Hall wasn’t thrilled about Addison Rae’s phone number getting leaked.

“As you guys know, FaZe Jarvis leaked Addison’s number in his recent YouTube video,” said Bryce Hall. “If you guys don’t know who FaZe Jarvis is, I don‘t blame you. He’s not really that relevant.”

“But he leaked Addison’s number. I was gonna call him, confront him, and tell him how messed up and immature it was. Because leaking people’s numbers… is illegal. It’s called doxxing… and it’s immature as f**k.”

Suddenly, FaZe Jarvis’ number came flying in across the screen in the form of an after effect title. It smacked Bryce Hall in the face and knocked him onto the ground. He then proceeded to have a hilarious fistfight with the number.

Bryce Hall FaZe Jarvis leaked phone number
FaZe Jarvis
FaZe Jarvis has often made headlines for the wrong reasons.

Funnily enough, it wasn’t an even fight. FaZe Jarvis’ phone number made quick work of him and vanished off the screen. “Is it out?” said Bryce Hall, thinking the scuffle was done and dusted.

However, the phone number flew in again one last time and slapped him in the face one last time. “Alright, it’s gone,” said Bruce Hall. “Oh my god. We got our clickbait? FaZe Jarvis’ number killed me?”

In the end, Bryce Hall’s response is not something everyone will agree with. Some fans think he shouldn’t have stooped down to Jarvis’ level. However, other fans think it’s well-deserved.

Either way, the way he did it was hilarious and most people will see the humor. Well, everyone except for Jarvis. He’s probably already plotting his next move. 