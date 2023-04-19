Marvel Snap May 2023 leaks: Guardians of the Galaxy theme, new cards & locations

The May 2023 Marvel Snap will add a ton of new content to the mobile game including Guardian of the Galaxy 3-themed items. For information on new cards, the potential start date, and more, let’s hop into everything we know.

Marvel’s original and inventive, collectible card game continues to be a big success. Marvel Snap’s short games and instantly accessible gameplay make it truly addictive.

To ensure that players constantly have things to do in addition to daily and weekly challenges, seasonal updates look to refresh the game. The April 2023 season focused on animals and introduced some terrific variants.

While we don’t know the official title of the Marvel Snap 2023 update, data mines have revealed that it will likely center around Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3. With this in mind, let’s take a closer look at what we know about the new Marvel Snap season thanks to Marvel Snapzone.

Contents

While we don’t have a concrete date, we expect Marvel Snap’s new update to commence in the first week of May.

April’s Animals Assemble update dropped on April 3, 2023, and we expect something similar for the new season.

Unless it suddenly changes, expect the new Marvel Snap May 2023 update Season Pass to cost $9.99/£9.99. This has been pretty much standard since the Season Pass was introduced, and if players want the Premium+ Pass, expect that to be $15/£15.

The allure of the Season Pass is the chance to earn a ton of extra Credits, Gold, special backs for your cards, Titles, Boosters, and card variants. This will likely remain the same for the May 2023 pass.

Early data mines have revealed that the theme for the May 2023 Marvel Snap update is the new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 movie. Set for a May 5, 2023 release date, the new entry in the franchise would tie in nicely with a new season.

Once again, data mines and leaks have indicated that to celebrate the new Guardians movie, Marvel Snap players will have the opportunity to earn a new Season Pass card – Nebula.

Data miners have also uncovered at least two new variants too: one for Gamora, and one for Star-Lord. We’ll update you once we have confirmation of these new additions, as well as any others.

Leaks have suggested that two new locations are on the way in Marvel Snap’s May 2023 update: Milano and Deep Space.

Milano will have the following effects: “Turn 5 is the only turn cards can be played here.” On the other hand, Deep Space has this impact: “On Reveal abilities won’t happen at this location.”

With a bunch of this information coming as a result of data mines, take it with a pinch of salt until it becomes more concrete. In the meantime, check out some of our other Marvel Snap guides:

