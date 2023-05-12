Marvel Snap May 11 update patch notes: Enchantress nerfs, Drax buffs, location changes

The weekly Marvel Snap update on May 11 hits a few cards in an attempt to shakeup the current meta.

As Marvel Snap continues to iterate and improve with weekly updates, players must keep abreast of all the changes.

The most recent update on May 11 continued the trend of small, but still meaningful, changes to cards that are either sprinting ahead or falling behind the rest of the pack.

Let’s take a look at all the changes that came to Marvel Snap in the May 11 update.

Drax buffs

One of the biggest issues with Drax is that he is so weak if his condition is not hit and your opponent doesn’t play a card at that same location.

This buff not only raises the floor when you don’t hit that condition, but it makes it even more powerful when you play it properly.

Enchantress nerfs

Enchantress is one of those “versus all” cards that can fit into almost any deck because of how much it can counter.

The developers have, therefore, decided to take a little bit of the raw power away from the card, making it one of those that takes up space if you can’t find a good spot to play Enchantress.

Location adjustments

Finally, Marvel Snap is doing something about all of those annoying locations like Krakoa or Sanctum Santorum, which can screw up games by incentivizing players not to use them (or to change them with a card like Scarlet Witch or Storm).

But they’re not getting rid of those locations, instead electing to make them appear less frequently in games. So no worries, you won’t be visiting Lechuguilla as often.

Marvel Snap May 11 update patch notes

Here are all the changes that have come to Marvel Snap in the May 11 update.

Card changes

Drax

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

[Old] 4/5 – On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +3 Power.

4/5 – On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +3 Power. [New] 4/6 – On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, +2 Power.

Developer comments: The Guardians can create some of the most exciting gameplay in SNAP with their predictive playstyle. While they’ve been doing better with the release of Nebula, they’re still performing poorly overall at the moment. Out of all the Guardians, Drax stood out to us as the clearest buff candidate. Compared to other cards like Rockslide and White Queen with good stats and a guaranteed upside, Drax had below average stats for a very inconsistent upside. We’re giving him a small buff by moving some of his Power from his ability to his base stats to improve his baseline performance.

Rockslide

[Old] 4/6 – On Reveal: Shuffle 2 Rocks into your opponent’s deck.

4/6 – On Reveal: Shuffle 2 Rocks into your opponent’s deck. [New] 4/5 – On Reveal: Shuffle 2 Rocks into your opponent’s deck.

Developer comments: Rockslide’s viability took a leap forward with the release of Darkhawk and Zabu, so it’s easy to look at this nerf and assume that we’re targeting Darkhawk by weakening one of his support cards. And sure, you’d be right–Darkhawk has been one of the 10 winningest cards in the game since release and featured in multiple strong decks. In fact, Rockslide often mirrors (or improves upon) Darkhawk’s stats, as they’re both in the top-performing “DinoHawk” deck. Since Rockslide’s easier to adjust, we’re making this tweak with the aim of weakening that deck slightly.

Enchantress

[Old] 4/6 – On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all Ongoing cards at this location.

4/6 – On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all Ongoing cards at this location. [New] 4/5 – On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all Ongoing cards at this location.

Developer comments: Enchantress has grown in popularity since our buff to her two weeks ago, which was expected. While we’re excited by how much more she’s affecting the meta, she’s become one of the most played cards in the game, which is a bit over a mark. We’re optimistic that a small nerf to 4/5 will put her in a good position going forward. But hey, it was fun while it lasted!

Venom

[Old] 3/1 – On Reveal: Destroy your other cards at this location. Add their Power to this card.

3/1 – On Reveal: Destroy your other cards at this location. Add their Power to this card. [New] 3/3 – On Reveal: Destroy your other cards at this location. Add their Power to this card.

Developer comments: Venom has been the worst destroy enabler for a while now, averaging lower Power in destroy decks than his peers Deathlock and Carnage. While he’s seen fringe usage in decks with Taskmaster, we haven’t seen any of them really take off. We’d like to give one of Marvel’s most iconic anti-heroes space to shine, so we’re feeding him a hearty +2 Power buff.

Bonus OTA: Location, Location, Location

Developer comments: As our library of locations increases, we’ll be making ongoing adjustments to hit the sweet spot we like for dynamic games. To that end, we’re reducing the appearance weights on a few of our existing locations, which means they’ll show up less frequently in your games. It’s unlikely you’ll consciously observe these changes, but we thought you’d like to know.

Attilan

Krakoa

Lechuguilla

Morag

Plunder Castle

Sanctum Sanctorum

Subterranea

Check out more of our Marvel Snap coverage here as well as some guides to help you collect some cubes!

All upcoming Bundles in Marvel Snap | Every card in Marvel Snap: Complete list of all iconic characters & abilities | Marvel Snap Featured & Hot Locations | Best Hit-Monkey decks in Marvel Snap | All Marvel Snap Locations: Every unique effect explained | Best Captain Marvel decks in Marvel Snap | How to use emotes in Marvel Snap