Marvel Snap June 8 update patch notes: Five card changes, Beast nerf, more

The June 8 Marvel Snap over the air (OTA) update is now live with five key balance adjustments now in effect. From slight buffs to Rogue and Medusa to surface-level nerfs for The Hood and Beast, here’s a rundown of the full patch notes.

With Marvel Snap gearing up for what Ben Brode has called its “biggest update yet” with the debut of Conquest mode next week, devs implemented a swift patch on June 8 to adjust a handful of cards.

Looking to freshen up the meta somewhat and address a number of exceedingly popular picks along with a few underappreciate cards too, a mix of five buffs and nerfs are now in effect.

So before you jump back in and continue the ranked grind, it’s worth brushing up on the latest patch notes in case some of your staple cards have been impacted.

Second Dinner Before Conquest mode lands in Marvel Snap, players have new balance adjustments to get familiar with.

First up, let’s take a look at nerfs. On the surface, three cards have been tweaked with minor stat line adjustments. However, it may not be all bad for players relying on these cards.

The Hood, for instance, is now a 1 Cost, -3 Power card, losing one extra Power. But as many have already noted, this is an inadvertent buff for Viper.

Similarly, Beast is now more powerful but costs one extra, dropping in as a 3 Cost, 4 Power card. Though for bounce-type decks, the extra cost likely won’t interfere all too much and the double up on Power could be a big benefit.

Last but not least, Spider-Man is now a 5 Cost, 4 Power card, up from its original 4 Cost, 3 Power. It still has the same effect of blocking your opponent from playing in a specific lane the next turn, so should still prove useful in clutch situations.

Two cards buffed in Marvel Snap June 9 update

Next we have two key card buffs. One for Rogue and one for Medusa. Here, costs aren’t changing, only their Power, in attempt to make them more appealing as mid-range cards.

Rogue is now a 3 Cost, 2 Power card, while Medusa remains a 2 Cost, 2 Power drop, but with the chance to gain +3 extra Power now if played at the middle Location.

Full Marvel Snap June 8 update patch notes

Below are the full June 8 patch notes complete with dev comments.

Spider-Man

● [Old] 4/3 – On Reveal: Your opponent can’t play cards at this location next turn.

● [New] 5/4 – On Reveal: Your opponent can’t play cards at this location next turn.

Spider-Man performs very well in multiple decks like High Evolutionary lockdown and Galactus. We want to avoid these kinds of playstyles being too powerful as they are frustrating to play against, so we’ve decided to adjust Spider-Man to limit his play in combos like Spider-Man into Professor X. While this does put him at the same Cost as his lockdown peer Professor X, we think that their effects are distinct enough that they can both sit at 5-Cost.

Beast

● [Old] 2/2 – On Reveal: Return your other cards at this location to your hand. They cost 1 less.

● [New] 3/4 – On Reveal: Return your other cards at this location to your hand. They cost 1 less.

Bounce decks with cards like Kitty Pryde, Bast, and Hit-Monkey have been performing very well lately. Beast in particular stood out to us as a very powerful enabler in the deck. We want Beast’s effect to take more investment to get returns, so we’re adjusting him to be a 3-Cost card. This also helps give Falcon more room to spread his wings, as he often felt like a worse Beast without the cost reduction effect.

The Hood

● [Old] 1/-2 – On Reveal: Add a Demon to your hand.

● [New] 1/-3 – On Reveal: Add a Demon to your hand.

Many decks are able to take great advantage of the cheap 6-Power Demon while neutralizing The Hood’s negative Power. We’re making a small nerf to The Hood’s Power to make him more punishing to play if you’re unable to counteract his base Power. Notably, this is actually a buff to Viper decks that hand The Hood over to the opponent to deal with.

Rogue

● [Old] 3/1 – On Reveal: Steal an Ongoing ability from a random enemy card at this location.

● [New] 3/2 – On Reveal: Steal an Ongoing ability from a random enemy card at this location.

In a similar vein to our Enchantress buffs, Rogue is a card we’d expect to see more of to counteract powerful Ongoing effects. While it’s not surprising that Enchantress is more popular with her higher base Power, more universal coverage, and synergy with cards like Zabu and Lizard, we were surprised to see that Rogue performs poorly even in Silver Surfer decks. We’re giving her a small bump in Power to help her be a more viable tool to counter Ongoing cards.

Medusa

● [Old] 2/2 – On Reveal: If this is at the middle location, +2 Power.

● [New] 2/2 – On Reveal: If this is at the middle location, +3 Power.