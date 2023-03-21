Marvel Snap March 21 update patch notes: Token changes, Shuri deck nerfs, more

Marvel Snap’s March 21 update will give players more chances to get the cards they want, as well as some needed nerfs. Let’s check out the latest patch notes!

The Quantumania season has come to an end, replaced earlier this month by the Days of Future Past season that focused on the X-Men.

While these new cards and location additions have been a boon for players, the latest update hopes to address some of the remaining pain points for newer Marvel Snap players.

Let’s jump into the changes that are coming in the latest Marvel Snap update. Full patch notes are below.

Token changes

It’s a grind to unlock all the cards in Marvel Snap, and for newer players, it can be especially difficult. This pain is only amplified by the fact that some of the most powerful cards are in Series 4 and 5, meaning they will take much longer to unlock.

In a massive change, players who have not already completed Series 3 will earn four times as many tokens as those who have completed Series 3, allowing them to earn new cards more quickly.

But Marvel Snap players who are still in Series 3 and below will also get their own, separate shot that will let them choose and buy a new Series 3 card for free each month.

Shuri deck nerfs

Shuri/Zero decks have been terrorizing the meta for a while now, crowding out a lot of the other, viable comps.

In this patch, Marvel Snap elected to take aim not at Shuri herself but at some of the powerful cards that she will typically be able to empower in her decks. She-Hulk, Aero, Taskmaster, and several other cards that Shuri often paired with extremely well have now been nerfed to the point that the whole deck is dropping in priority.

Marvel Snap Mar 21 update patch notes

The full patch notes can be found below:

PATCH HIGHLIGHTS

MORE TOKENS: Players who have not yet finished Series 3 will now earn 4x more Tokens than before.

SHOP UPDATE: Cards can now be acquired from the Shop in two different sections:

CHOOSE YOUR CARD: Series 3 cards have been separated into their own shop section. Instead of purchasing one Series 3 card a month with tokens, players can now choose one Series 3 card to unlock each month for free! So, save those tokens for Series 4 and Series 5!

THE TOKEN SHOP: The Token Shop now contains only Series 4, Series 5, and Ultimate Variants.

GENERAL UPDATES

Seasonal Series Drop: Some cards have dropped down to a lower series!

Cards dropping from Series 5 to Series 4: Zabu Sauron Shanna Dazzler Shadow King



Series 4 to 3: M’baku Orka Attuma



When you tap on a card for more details during a match, the big card detail screen now features Artist Credits and Card Mods.

AUDIO

New Card Sounds for:

Thanos

Nimrod

Master Mold

Negasonic Teenage Warhead

New Location Sounds for:

Morag

Bar Sinister

ART & VISUAL EFFECTS

The almighty Thanos now has VFX along with all of the Infinity Stones.

BALANCE UPDATES

The unscheduled changes to Zabu and Silver Surfer made the metagame shifts for the last month more difficult for us to predict, and we weren’t able to make timely adjustments for technical reasons. In that time, Thanos became one of our most dominant decks yet–his weak matchups vs. Zabu and Surfer had really been holding the Mad Titan back. Shuri-based decks were another big winner here, and both of these archetypes have exceeded our tolerances for game balance. This patch’s adjustments are aimed at restoring order and weakening each of them.

We’re continuing to explore updates and improvements to both our balance technology and our philosophy around scheduling changes, and we look forward to sharing that with you soon.

CARD UPDATES

Thanos [6/11 -> 6/10]

Developer Comments: We increased Thanos’s Power in a previous patch that was built during a time when Zabu and Silver Surfer were suppressing the success of Thanos-based decks. We’re happy to keep him at 9+ Power for Shang-Chi’s sake, but given his recent success we thought it appropriate to pull back on that buff just a touch. This change won’t dramatically impact the success of Thanos decks, as most of the strength is in the Stone interactions.

Space Stone

On Reveal: Next turn you can move 1 card at this location. Draw a card. -> On Reveal: Next turn, you can move one card to this location. Draw a card.

Next turn you can move 1 card at this location. Draw a card. -> On Reveal: Next turn, you can move one card to this location. Draw a card. Developer Comments: This is among the strongest Stones in Thanos decks due to its ability to create bonus Lockjaw triggers and disguise where strong cards might move. This change reduces its efficacy with Lockjaw by removing the incentive to play Space Stone itself for a Lockjaw trigger, flattening the number of bonus trigger opportunities for Lockjaw, and restricting the strategic options for late-game movement. We expect this to reduce the tactical flexibility of Thanos decks and make them more fun to play against.

Quinjet

Now reduces costs to a minimum of 1.

Developer Comments: Cost reduction is powerful, and Quinjet was one of very few cards capable of reducing multiple cards’ Energy cost to 0. While we’ve enjoyed this interaction in some cases, such as The Hood’s Demon, ultimately it creates both an ongoing risk for future design space as well as fueling the dominant Thanos decks of today. This change should be a meaningful net reduction in strength to Thanos decks across the board.

Red Skull [5/15 ->5/13]

Ongoing: Enemy cards at this location now have +1 Power.

Enemy cards at this location now have +1 Power. Developer Comments: This change is singularly aimed at reducing the strength of combining Red Skull with Shuri and Taskmaster. Outside of those interactions, this change is mostly a buff to the base case usage for Red Skull, giving you 9 or 10 Power at crowded locations rather than 7 or 9.

She-Hulk [6/10 -> 6/9]

Developer Comments: She-Hulk is a key component in the strongest Shuri decks, but it sees widespread play in various decks thanks to its strength alongside Sunspot, Wave, and Moon Girl. We mostly think that’s cool, but that she’s more powerful than she needs to be for those combos. In addition, we want to encourage playing actively to locations, rather than holding cards for explosive turn 6s, so we’re continuing to weaken a few of the best cards for the latter.

Aero [5/7 -> 5/8]

On Reveal: Now only move the last enemy card played this turn to this location.

Now only move the last enemy card played this turn to this location. Developer Comments: Aero is a tricky card for us. The actual game balance for Aero has been healthy, and she fulfills a vital role in our game by providing interaction, especially against dangerously polarizing cards like Galactus. It’s important for Aero to be versatile and strong in order to be a widely playable “tech card,” but we don’t want her pushing the majority of other 5-Cost cards out of decks. Unfortunately, that’s the behavior we’re seeing. Aero can also be frustrating to see, denying players the option to play their own endgames. This change seeks to keep Aero strong where she’s needed, foster more competition among 5-Cost cards, and add counterplay to make her more fun to play against.

Mystique, Absorbing Man, and Taskmaster

These cards now require the previously played card to be in play in order to copy its attributes. Here are their updated templates:

Mystique: On Reveal: If the last card you played has an Ongoing, copy its text. (if it’s in play)

Absorbing Man: If the last card you played has an On Reveal, copy its text. (if it’s in play)

Taskmaster: On Reveal: Set this card’s Power equal to that of the last card you played. (if that card’s in play)

Developer Comments: This adjustment is part balance, part matching expectations. A meaningful chunk of Taskmaster’s strength in Shuri decks is his ability to copy a card’s Power even if it’s been destroyed by Shang-Chi or similar, an interaction that somewhat often gets reported as a bug. Hopefully this change weakens Shuri decks slightly and more cleanly matches players’ intuition when they see these cards for the first time.

Morbius

Morbius’s Power no longer updates in-hand or in-deck, only at a location.

Developer Comments: We previously adjusted Morbius’s Power to update when he wasn’t in play to simplify calculating his future Power. However, this has proven a bit confusing in comparison to similar cards, and also unnecessary given Morbius is often played very early in the game and isn’t very hard to calculate. We’re reverting this change, but we expect to add future functionality to Morbius and all cards with Ongoing buffs to their own Power that communicates their Power, in order to make these cards simpler to play with.

Knull

Knull’s Power still updates in-hand, but no longer updates in-deck.

Developer Comments: The future improvements discussed above will also apply to Knull, but until we make them he will continue to function differently relative to Devil Dinosaur and others. The reason for this is that it’s very important for Knull players to be able to quickly and precisely calculate his Power while making endgame decisions about their 6-Cost card. As a placeholder adjustment, Knull will no longer update his Power in your deck, so his functionality with Mister Negative will be the same as his fellow Ongoing cards. Notably, he will use his potential Power for effects like The Peak location until we’re able to make our desired improvements–that’s a trade we’ve decided to accept for improving the general use cases of Knull.

Widow’s Bite (text-only)

While this is in your hand, cards in your deck cannot be drawn. -> While this is in your hand, you can’t draw cards.

Developer Comments: Widow’s Bite inaccurately described its in-game effect. While we considered updating the effect of Widow’s Bite to only prevent drawing your own cards and effects like Cable from drawing your cards, we ultimately decided it was a better experience to just simplify the text and keep the current effect rather than create these edge cases.

BUG FIXES

Cards created by Sacred Timeline no longer retain power/energy alterations when copied to the player’s hand.

Fixed an issue that would cause some players, who had not played for several months before updating to the latest build, to see Battle Mode as locked.

You can no longer see un-owned cards’ abilities when toggling the artist view in the Collection.

You can no longer click objects behind the Retreat UI.

When inbox messages are long, characters no longer disappear.

Fixed another instance of Attilan VFX getting stuck on screen when it activates.

The end of round UI/VFX now plays in the correct order when an opponent retreats.

SFX now appear when collecting a card from a Collector’s Reserve.

Clicking Gold/Credits from within the card detail view now take you properly to the shop.

X-Mansion and Nova Roma now have text when they’re featured on the Carousel.

Jessica Jones’ VFX should move with her now when she moves to another location.

The Raft’s card VFX no longer goes towards the player who did not receive the card.

Fixed an issue that would cause card descriptions to disappear when focusing a card in Fast Upgrade then one in the Collection screen.

Cards that lose their ability due to Leech no longer get that ability back if they’re pulled back in play by another card.

Daredevil VFX no longer gets stuck on screen if a player retreats during turn 5.

Claimed text UI banners no longer overlap with Season Caches.

Increased the size of some fonts in Thai that were too small in certain UI elements.

[PC] Collection Sort/Filter options no longer disappear when resizing the client.

[PC] Improved the scroll on the Collection Level Track

KNOWN ISSUES LIST