Everything in Marvel Snap February 2023 Season: Ant-Man Quantumania theme, MODOK card, more

With the next Marvel Snap Season drawing near, we’ve got an early rundown on everything coming in Ant-Man Quantumania-themed update. From its release date to the new MODOK card, here’s what we know.

Like clockwork, Marvel Snap gets a flashy new Season each and every month. Occasionally these seasonal updates follow their own themes, like the Savage Land or the Power Cosmic before it, but every now and then, seasons align with the latest MCU release.

Such is the case in the upcoming February season as Marvel Snap looks to celebrate the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Through a number of new Variants, a new card, and all of the usual season pass rewards, players will get to join in on the excitement for the latest flick.

So before it all gets underway, be sure to brush up on everything we know thus far about the February 2023 Season coming soon to Marvel Snap.



Marvel Marvel Snap’s current Savage Land season is starting to wind down.

Based on the current end date for the Savage Land update, we know for certain Marvel Snap’s next Season kicks off on Monday, February 6 at 4PM EST / 7PM PST.

Obviously, unforeseen delays can always interfere with these plans, but it’s yet to occur to in Marvel Snap. So we can confidently expect to see the new Ant-Man-themed content rolling over right away on that very same date.

Ant-Man Quantumania theme in next Marvel Snap Season

With the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17, the next Marvel Snap Season coincides with this next step in the MCU. As you would expect, this means much of the focus for the next batch of content centers around the upcoming film.

Thanks to some early files datamined in the latest build, we already know some of what to expect from the upcoming Season Pass. MODOK is set to headline the Season with both Ant-Man and Wasp receiving their own unique art Variants.

Moreover, two unique Ant-Man-themed card backs will be available alongside four fresh avatars pertaining to the new card artwork. Beyond that, it’s currently unclear what to expect from ranked rewards, but we’ll keep you posted here once further details emerge.

Marvel / Second Dinner Marvel Snap’s next Season has been datamined through the latest game files.

New MODOK card in next Marvel Snap Season

As mentioned above, MODOK looks set to headline the next Season Pass in Marvel Snap. Here’s how the new card works.

MODOK is a 5-Cost-8-Power card with the following effect. On Reveal: Discard your hand.

Naturally, MODOK seems best suited for Discard decks, with the likes of Hela and Ghost Rider synergizing if you’re able to draw them on turn six. Another great option is to play MODOK with Helicarrier in hand to guarantee multiple options on the final turn. Alternately, MODOK could also be paired with Zero to nullify the effect and simply serve as a beefy five drop.

While that’s all we know about Marvel Snap’s next Season for now, be sure to check back often as we’ll keep you updated here with all the latest.