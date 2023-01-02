Everything in Marvel Snap Savage Land Season: Zabu card, new locations

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at lawrence.scotti@dexerto.com

Marvel Snap’s January 2023 season has been revealed as the Savage Land, which will introduce new Pool 5 cards, new locations, and more.

Marvel Snap has a new season each month, which introduces tons of new content to the digital card battler.

December 2022 The Power Cosmic season was centered on Silver Surfer and 3-cost decks, introducing the galactic traveler to the Marvel Snap universe.

Now, January 2023 is introducing brand new cards into the Pool 5 collection with the Savage Land season.

Contents

Marvel Snap’s Savage Land season will launch on January 2 at 4 pm EST / 7 pm PST.

The season is scheduled to run unit February 6 at 4 pm EST / 7 pm PST. When the new season starts, your rank will be reset and you will no longer be able to make progress on last season’s battle pass.

Second Dinner Marvel Snap is one of the most exciting new mobile card games.

Marvel Snap: Savage Land Season pass price

As usual, players don’t have to spend any money on the season pass in order to unlock rewards, obtaining free goodies via the free rewards track.

However, if you wish to get an advantage, there are two ways to do so. The Premium Season Pass is available for $9.99 and grants access to the premium reward track, allowing you to unlock exclusive items in the season. Although, a more expensive option exists in the Premium+ for $14.99, which instantly unlocks the first 10 Tiers of the Season Pass.

Zabu in Marvel Snap Savage Land Season

The main card coming in the Savage Land Season is Zabu. Zabu is a 3-cost 2-power card that has the ability Ongoing: Your 4-Cost cards cost 2 less. (minimum 1).

Zabu is the companion of Ka-Zar, hailing from the Savage Land, and is the last known Smilodon (or sabretooth) in existence.

New Pool 5 cards in Marvel Snap

There are a ton of new awesome cards coming to Marvel Snap with the Savage Land Season.

Here is a list of all the new ones hitting the card game in Pool 5:

Card Cost Power Card Ability Ghost 1 2 Ongoing: Your cards are always revealed last. (Their On Reveal abilities happen last.) Sauron 3 3 On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all Ongoing cards in your hand and deck. Zabu 3 2 Ongoing: Your 4-Cost cards cost 2 less. (minimum 1). Dazzler 4 4 Ongoing: If you have 4 cards at each location, +6 Power. Shanna 4 2 On Reveal: Add a random 1-Cost card to each location Stature 5 7 Costs 1 if your opponent discarded a card from their hand this game. Kang 5 0 On Reveal: Look at what your opponent did, then restart the turn. (without Kang) MODOK 5 8 On Reveal: Discard your hand. The Living Tribunal 6 4 At the end of the game, split your total Power evenly among all Locations.

New locations in Marvel Snap Savage Land Season

There are a handful of new locations players can look forward to during the January 2023 season.

A reminder that when the new locations roll out, one will become a Featured Location and show up 40% more during games for 48-hour intervals.

Location Effect Eternity Range After turn 3, add a Rock to the losing player’s side. Altar of Death When you play a card here, destroy it to get +2 Energy next turn. Rickety Bridge After each turn, if there is more than one card here, destroy them. Collapsed Mine Fill this location with Rocks. Skip a turn to destroy your Rocks. Plunder Castle Only cards that cost 6 can be played here.

That’s everything you need to know about the new Marvel Snap season. For more, stay tuned to our Marvel Snap page.