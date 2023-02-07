Best M.O.D.O.K. Marvel Snap decks

M.O.D.O.K. has finally joined Marvel Snap and many fans are experimenting with the best decks that he fits into.

With the start of the new Marvel Snap season, Into the Quantum Realm, players are already diving headfirst into the new season pass. The very first hero that they can unlock in the season pass is the Marvel villain M.O.D.O.K.

M.O.D.O.K. is a 5-cost card with 8 power that causes you to discard your entire hand On Reveal. As a result, this is an extremely powerful card that can synergize very well with other cards that benefit from being discarded.

Let’s dive into the types of decks that M.O.D.O.K. thrives in.

Best Marvel Snap decks for M.O.D.O.K.

First up we have the Strong Guy + M.O.D.O.K. deck, a simple combo of M.O.D.O.K., Strong Guy, and America Chavez. This threesome is so strong it almost doesn’t matter what other cards you have in the rest of the deck, though here we opt into a classic discard setup with cards like Morbius, Wolverine, and Swarm.

Marvel Snap Strong Guy + M.O.D.O.K. deck

Ideally, you would be looking to play Strong Guy in the fourth round, then M.O.D.O.K. in round five. Since Strong Guy gains bonus power if your hand is empty, he gets that bonus so long as you play whatever card you draw on the sixth round.

By including America Chavez, you’re guaranteed to draw her (unless she’s been destroyed) on that last turn for another huge injection of power onto your board.

A second option would be the Hela + M.O.D.O.K. deck, which relies on those two cards to carry you. Hela plays every card you have previously discarded in random locations, meaning it’s the perfect follow-up to a M.O.D.O.K. clearing the decks.

Marvel Snap Hela + M.O.D.O.K. deck

The obvious problem, though, is that there is still a decent chance that the card you draw on round six won’t be Hela. That’s why, when using this deck, it’s important to play as many of the lower-cost cards as you possibly can. This is also why it is one of the few M.O.D.O.K. decks that don’t involve America Chavez, since that would block any chance of drawing Hela.

Finally, a third option is the Lockjaw + M.O.D.O.K. combination (aka, M.O.D.O.K.-jaw). Now, the key to this combo isn’t actually Lockjaw, but Swarm.

Marvel Snap Lockjaw + M.O.D.O.K. combination

When Lockjaw replaces a card you play with one from the deck, it counts as a discard, meaning you can rack up a bunch of discards that help out your Apocalypse and Morbius cards (and Dracula too if he discards one of them). Just keep feeding those 0-cost Swarm replicas into Lockjaw so he can swap them for the other discard cards in your hand.

If you are looking to make even more decks outside of utilizing M.O.D.O.K., check out our Best Marvel Snap Decks and the Best cards in Marvel Snap Pool 1.