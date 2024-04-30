The Power Nine is back on MTG Arena thanks to Alchemy: Thunder Junction

MTG Arena’s latest Alchemy format is bringing the legendary Power Nine back to prominence, thanks to the Sapphire Collector.

Even after 30 years, Magic’s Power Nine is still an infamous part of the game. This set of the nine strongest cards initially printed in Magic’s Alpha set regularly racks up huge price tags, thanks to its power and being on MTG’s no-reprint Reserved List.

Now, a new card set to debut on MTG Arena gives players the power to summon one of the Power Nine – Mox Sapphire – to their hand in an easily achievable way. While MTG players might wish they could create Power Nine cards out of nothing, the new Sapphire Collector will remain exclusive to MTG Arena.

Mox Sapphire is so well-renowned because it works as a mana ramp that costs nothing to play. Putting an extra source of blue mana on the field allows you to quickly build up a mana advantage over your opponents without slowing down your plays for the rest of the turn.

Sapphire Collector creates a Mox Sapphire when casting two noncreature spells in the same turn. This is a breeze to set up in Outlaws of Thunder Junction, thanks to the new plot mechanic and Sapphire Collector granting flashback to an Instant or Sorcery of your choice.

Sapphire Collector could quickly get out of hand if it was able to make moxes every single turn, but the card thankfully has a hard limit of ‘this ability triggers only once.’

Alchemy: Thunder Junction is launching on May 7th. This Arena-exclusive format includes online-only cards, featuring new designs and mechanics. Outlaws of Thunder Junction is already going over well with players thanks to a healthy draft format and a wealth of powerful new cards, and Alchemy proves that there are surprises left in store on this Wild West plane.