MTG’s weirdest and best new Commander is a cowboy slime

Strangeness aside, this Thunder Junction Commander is poised to be among MTG’s most popular thanks to its excellent effect-doubling ability.

Felix Five-boots is a brand new Creature debuting in MTG’s Outlaws of Thunder Junction set, with powerful abilities and an unbelievable design. Even for Thunder Junction’s rabble of unruly villains, Felix is really out there, being a colossal ooze Creature in 5 cowboy boots and a stetson.

MTG fans who like their Creatures on the weirder side will have a new favorite in Felix Five-boots. But players focused on mechanics over art will find themselves drawn to this odd ooze, too, as the card boasts a great ability that will massively help certain deck types.

WotC

Effect-doubling is always popular in MTG, with the ever-popular Panharmonicon being the most iconic variant. While there are a small number of attack trigger doublers in the game—name Isshin, Two Heavens as One, and Wulfgar of Icewind Dale—Felix Five-boots marks the first Creature in MTG history to double damage-dealt triggers.

This card is going to be highly sought after by MTG players buying Thunder Junction decks as a result, even if the lack of Red and White mana has Boros players out of this perfect card for many of their strategies.

Aside from doubling other Creatures’ effect output, Felix Five-boots’ combat prowess is nothing to sneeze at. Thanks to Menace, this hefty 5-power is going to be difficult to block and can easily be buffed with +1/+1 counters thanks to its Sultai colors of green, blue, and black. Felix is also difficult to remove from the board without investing some serious mana, as Ward 2 makes getting rid of him a tricky proposition in the early to mid-game.

While MTG has never been afraid of striking a light tone when it fits a particular story beat or design, the game has always been predominantly serious in its storytelling. In recent years, however, mainline Magic sets have cut loose a little more with both their story and tone.

While comedic cards were once the purview of”un-sets” like Unifinity and Unglued, Outlaws of Thunder Junction has brought more playful card designs into a mainline set with cards like Holy Cow and the newly revealed Rumbleweed. Felix Five-boots joins their ranks, and while some players may resist this dilution of MTG’s core style, others on Reddit are getting in on the fun:

“My subgame will be to equip this with Swiftfoot Boots, Winged Boots, Lavaspur Boots, Trailblazer’s Boots, and Zephyr Boots.

If I succeed I’ll assemble Exodia and essentially win the game in my head”

Felix is on track to be one of the best Commanders in Outlaws of Thunder Junction, even outstripping his deck’s face Commander. Try this Creature out for yourself when the Commander decks launch on April 19.