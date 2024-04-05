MTG’s new desert-powered creature fixes five-color decks

Outlaws of Thunder Junction’s Commander decks are rounding up a bunch of excellent new MTG Creatures, including this Dune Chanter.

Dune Chanter is a brand-new MTG Creature, dropping as part of Thunder Junction’s Desert Bloom Commander deck. With a Mana Value of 2G (2 generic mana and one green), Dune Chanter is a cheap Creature that can set you up for success in the early game, allowing access to your multi-mana plays with ease.

Dune Chanter has Reach, making it an acceptable blocker for cheap flyers, but where this Creature really shines is in its Land-based abilities. While Dune Chanter is on the field, all your Land cards also count as Deserts on top of their regular types.

WotC

Before you go thinking that this might limit your mana production in some way, fear not. Lands being Deserts does not interfere with their regular purpose, it simply adds synergy with Desert Bloom’s other cards that care about this land subtype.

What’s more, Dune Chanter’s second ability allows any lands you control to talk for any color of mana. Mana-fixing abilities like this are absolutely crucial in five-color decks, which many of the game’s most popular Commanders belong to. Dune Chanter is not only a key card in Desert Bloom, it will make a perfect addition to many MTG decks once it hits the shelves.

Dune Chanter’s final ability is tap-based, milling two cards and gaining you one life for every land card milled by this effect. Land reanimation is an easy way to build up your mana reserves, and this Mill is a reliable way to get land directly into the grave.

MTG players on Reddit were quick to grasp Dune Chanter’s incredible synergy with existing Desert-focused cards. As said by user GrizzlyBearSmackdown:

“This card is so f***ing nuts in Hazezon, Shaper of Sand”.

With Dune Part 2 bringing desert combat to the forefront of pop culture, the timing couldn’t be better for MTG’s new Desert Bloom Commander deck to arrive. With Dune Chanter on your side, your lands are bound to be more bountiful and varied than the arid sands of Arrakis.