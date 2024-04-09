MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction: Best Reprints

Including Creatures, Commanders, counterspells, and much more, these are the best reprints in MTG’s Outlaws of Thunder Junction set.

Outlaws of Thunder Junction’s release is just around the corner, and MTG fans will be looking into what the best new and reprinted cards are in this Wild West-themed set.

With valuable reprints cropping up in the main Thunder Junction set, as well as The Big Score and Breaking News bonus sheets, there are plenty of powerful picks this time around. We’ll run you through our choices for the best reprints in the whole of the Outlaws of Thunder Junction set, so you’ll have a heads up on what to look out for when the set releases on April 19.

Best Reprints in MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction

#5: Rest in Peace

WotC

With so many decks that thrive on reanimation in MTG, it can often feel as if the graveyard is just an expansion for your hand. Thankfully, there are plenty of cards available for you to use in Magic that get rid of opponents’ graveyards.

Where Rest in Peace stands out is that it not only works as graveyard hate, but it prevents any other cards from sitting around in the grave while it remains on the field. This sends them to exile instead. By depriving other players of the ability to retrieve their best resources, Rest in Peace more than earns its place among the best Thunder Junction reprints.

#4: Overwhelming Forces

WotC

This is the first time Overhwhelming Forces has been reprinted since its debut in 1999, making this card the most overdue for a return in all of the Outlaws of Thunder Junction set.

Overwhelming Forces is also one of the strongest spells to be featured in the Breaking News bonus sheet. While one-sided board wipes can set you up for victory, quite often a table will have to deal with one player running away with the win. In these instances, Overwhelming Forces can swing the tempo all the way back in your direction, destroying all of one opponent’s Creatures and adding a potentially huge number of cards to your hand into the bargain.

#3: Archangel of Tithes

WotC

An incredible, versatile angel Creature that can make it difficult for other players to either attack or block, depending on what suits you from turn to turn. By taxing your opponent out of their ability to set up blockers or attack you with all of their Creatures, Archangel of Tithes provides a huge amount of advantage for a relatively low mana cost.

Archangel of Tithes is boosted by the huge number of powerful angels at your disposal in the Commander format, and this card will be right at home in decks home by Avacyn, Angel of Hope, or Giada, Font of Hope.

#2: Terror of the Peaks

WotC

This monstrosity of a dragon is sure to strike fear into your opponents’ hearts and do its part in propping up burn as a valid strategy in Commander. Terror of the Peaks pays off your Creatures entering the field by burning any target by an amount equal to that Creature’s power.

Where burn can often be mana-expensive and require packing a boatload of Instant and Sorceries, but all Terror of the Peaks requires is a bunch of Creatures and you’ll be good to go with direct damage and removal in spades.

What’s more, this Creature is even a pain to remove, chipping away at the life total of anyone who manages to target it.

#1: Mana Drain

WotC

It’s frankly absurd that Mana Drain is as good as it is. Most blue counterspells have situational uses to set themselves apart from the classic UU (two blue mana) Counterspell card. They may be more expensive but generate additional value like Access Denied, or give the opponent an out if they pay additional mana like in Mana Leak’s case. Mana Drain on the other hand is a strict upgrade over Counterspell, giving the same effect and hanging you a huge boost in Mana on your next turn.

This card’s incredible power has made it a costly pick for years, but this Thunder Junction reprint should hopefully lower its cost and give more players access to such a standout spell.