MTG fans fall in love with cute but deadly frog card

Though MTG’s The Lost Caverns of Ixalan set features powerful dinosaurs and cunning vampires, players are proclaiming their love for a humble frog instead.

Poison Dart Frog is a common card featured in MTG’s The Lost Caverns of Ixalan set. Despite being a cheap, simple creature at first glance, this critter is swiftly becoming one of The Lost Caverns’ fan-favorite cards.

While Commons are the easiest cards to get ahold of in Magic, with players often pulling multiple copies of the same common per set, Poison Dart Frog is being celebrated for its design much more than its Common brethren.

Poison Dart Frog has multiple uses in play

The hype around Poison Dart Frog is twofold, with the creature boasting a genuinely endearing design and being useful in play to boot.

As a ‘mana dork’, Poison Dart Frog can help players ramp their way to higher casting costs almost immediately. The optional addition of deathtouch and inherent reach also allows Poison Dart Frog to effectively deter other players from attack.

MTG stores develop frog fever

As hype around The Lost Caverns of Ixalan continues to build, one Reddit user’s local game store has gone as far as to display a whole wall of Poison Dart Frogs.

Using a frame intended to showcase the Tales of Middle Earth scene cards, Reddit user Bonjob‘s LGS has foregone showing off the frankly shoddy foil cards in place of a creature that has captured MTG fans’ hearts.

The Tales of Middle Earth holiday release may be hampered by poor quality control, but the quality of Poison Dart Frog and Ixalan’s other creatures cannot be denied, making this card a much worthier choice for showing off in local game stores and beyond.

