Where to find Jurassic World cards in MTG The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

We’ll help you figure out how to get your hands on these hotly-anticipated MTG Jurassic World cards and fill your decks with dinos.

MTG’s Universes Beyond: Jurassic World Collection cards have been a hit with players ever since they were first revealed. From Ian Malcolm to the Indomitus Rex, MTG is celebrating characters and moments from across the series’ history.

With such a fan frenzy around these cards, we’ll help you learn exactly where to find them.

MTG dinosaurs and Ixalan

Unlike recent Universes Beyond releases such as Doctor Who and Tales of Middle Earth, MTG’s foray into Jurassic Park has placed its cards within The Lost Caverns of Ixalan set as bonus finds.

With 26 cards in all – 20 regular cards and 6 lands – the Jurassic World Collection features many powerful new designs to collect.

How to get the MTG Jurassic World Collection

Each Set Booster pack of The Lost Caverns of Ixalan has a chance – albeit slim – to contain a Jurassic World Collection card instead of a usual pull. 1 in every 12 Lost Caverns set boosters will contain a card from the Jurassic World Collection, meaning each booster has an 8.33% chance of containing one.

As these aren’t the best odds, players looking for a guaranteed shot at a Jurassic World card may wish to turn to The Lost Caverns of Ixalan’s Collector Boosters instead. While their prices may be higher, each collector booster is guaranteed to contain a single Jurassic World card.

MTG Jurassic World playability

Before MTG players head out in search of these Jurassic World cards, it’s important to know the formats they can be played in. While Jurassic Park fans may wish to fit these dinos in as many decks as they can, as a Universes Beyond set, the Jurassic World Collection can only legally be played in Commander, Legacy, and Vintage.

