MTG Modern Horizons 3 leaks include terrifying new Eldrazi

The Eldrazi Titans are back in force thanks to MTG’s Modern Horizons 3 set, with several new Eldrazi cards already leaking ahead of release.

Modern Horizons 3 was already one of the most anticipated MTG sets to come along in some time, and now the hype is reaching a fever-pitch as a wave of early leaks has unveiled new Eldrazi support.

These Lovecraftian monsters are a fan-favorite archetype, and if these spoilers turn out to be legitimate, Eldrazi players will want to check out Modern Horizons 3 as soon as the set launches on June 14, 2024.

While promising, these spoilers are currently unverified, and we’ll keep you updated on the veracity of these Modern Horizons 3 leaks.

If previous Modern Horizons sets are any indication, Modern Horizons 3 will bring a new wave of incredibly powerful cards, from high-value reprints to brand-new designs, to the forefront of MTG play.

As a result, Modern Horizons 3 is launching with a higher-than-usual price point to match its power, which can be a sore spot for players just looking to upgrade old archetypes or keep their decks relevant to the current meta.

Thankfully, it is a significant plus for Eldrazi fans that they won’t need to crack dozens of Modern Horizons 3 packs to get the best new support for these eldritch beings. Modern Horizons 3 is launching with four Commander decks, a somewhat contentious move given the set’s supposed focus on the Modern format.

One of these decks is focused on the Eldrazi, and the recent leaks show cards from that pre-con deck rather than the main set. As a result, fans looking to get their hands on new Eldrazi cards need only buy the Eldrazi Incursion deck rather than searching through Modern Horizons 3 boosters.

Modern Horizons 3 Eldrazi spoilers

Nulldrifter

An exciting play on the classic blue card Mulldrifter, Nulldrifter has the iconic Eldrazi ability Annihilator alongside flying and an ETC draw effect.

Just like Mulldrifter, this card comes with an Evoke cost that rewards the five-color Eldrazi strategy appearing in the Eldrazi Incursion deck. Thanks to Evoke, you can keep this card on the field as an Annihilator-packing threat every turn or sacrifice it after its first turn for a cheap boost of card draw and forcing opponents to sacrifice a permanent.

Before players start freaking out at the broader lore implications of this card – the idea that the Eldrazi may have overrun Lorwyn before we return to the plane in 2025 – fear not. Modern Horizons sets take place in a loose ‘what-if ‘-style continuity, featuring recognizable characters and planes without being beholden to the current timeline and canonically affecting MTG’s ongoing story.

This is how we can have cards featuring Emrakul outside of Innsitrad’s moon, a potential fusion of the titans Ulamog and Kozilek, and so on.

Ulalek, Fused Atrocity

With the side-profile art first seen in Commander Masters, Ulalek, Fused Atrocity is a new WUBRG Commander that is also colorless, thanks to the Devoid ability. This card can pack some incredible power into Eldrazi decks, but it’s important not to get carried away with its copy ability.

Ulalek works by copying spells, not permanents. So, while casting this card can double up on many abilities, it only works on spells that are in the process of being cast, not those that are already on the field. This card will easily set you up for success, but it isn’t going to cause your existing board to multiply turn-on-turn.

Echoes of Eternity

[MH3] Echoes of Eternity

by by u/Johnny__Christ in MTGRumors The Eldrazi are near-unstoppable monstrosities in Magic, sweeping whole planes clean, shaping and corrupting other forms of life in their image. It seems that Modern Horizons 3 is really playing into the way these creatures can swarm across a battlefield, with many new ways to multiply and take over the board.

Echoes of Eternity is an immensely useful new doubler that is well worth the six mana required to cast it. With so many Eldrazi cards having high mana values, getting two copies for every one cast will significantly accelerate your game plan, turning an already oppressive board into one that is near impossible for your opponents to take down.

Many Eldrazi cards are equally good as colorless support cards as they are in-archetype boosts, with Forsaken Monument being the key example. Echoes of Eternity will fit perfectly into Artifact-heavy decks, but as a Kindred Enchantment, it’ll be put to best used when paired with other Eldrazi cards.