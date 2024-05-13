MTG Modern Horizons 3 leak reveals the game’s best new goblin

Warren Soultrader is a new black mana goblin from MTG Modern Horizons 3 that is a must for Sacrifice decks, as it can stack up a huge pile of Treasure and triggers.

Magic’s Modern Horizons 3 set has seen several leaks prior to Wizards’ spoiler season, but Warren Soultrader has not yet been officially confirmed. We’ll keep you updated on the veracity of the leaks as the launch of Modern Horizons 3 approaches.

Warren Soultrader allows its controller to pay one life, Sacrifice another Creature, and then create a Treasure token. Black mana decks already have a huge variety of sacrifice abilities to choose from, but the value and Sacrifice triggers offered by Warren Soultrader can push some decks into overdrive.

Article continues after ad

Goblins are one of MTG’s most iconic Creature types, but they often have the best showing in red mana. Modern Horizons 3 gives goblins a different slice of the color pie to chew on, and the ravenous beasties are well suited to it this time around.

Article continues after ad

Warren Soultrader is a must-include for black mana ‘pingers’ whose damage triggers revolve around token creation or Creature Sacrifice. Blood Artist, Zulaport Cutthroat, and Mirkwoods Bats are especially lethal in tandem with this card, taking huge chunks out of opponents’ life totals.

Some players even think that Warren Soultrader is a better alternative to one of the best Sacrifice cards ever printed in Magic. Reddit user phantom56657 said:

Article continues after ad

“This seems like a better Phyrexian Altar on a creature.”

Commenter Dragostorm backed up phantom56657’s point, stating:

“It does need a source of life for infinite combos. But a lot of the playoffs for said infinite combos give life, so I agree.”

You might be cutting down your own life in order to pay for the Soultrader’s effects, but with a little setup, you can be sure that opponents’ totals will be draining at an even faster rate.