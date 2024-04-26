MTG’s infamous Blood Moon turns blue in Modern Horizons 3 leaks

Harbinger of the Seas could spell disaster for non-blue decks when Modern Horizons 3 hits the shelves.

Blood Moon is among the most infamous cards in all of Magic: The Gathering, frequently nearing the top of lists of least-liked cards in the game. Now, Wizards looks to be spreading the pain across the color wheel, as a potential Modern Horizons 3 leak has revealed a blue-mana version of Blood Moon.

Harbinger of the Seas is a Modern Horizons 3 Creature appearing in an unconfirmed leak of the set. We’ll keep you updated on the veracity of this leak, and if the card turns out to be legit, this Creature is set to make some real waves in the game.

Article continues after ad

Harbinger of the Seas can be cast for 1UU (one generic mana and two blue), and has the effect ‘Nonbasic Lands are Islands.’ The similarities to Blood Moon and its ‘Nonbasic Lands are Mountains’ effect are apparent right away, with fans christening the card ‘as ‘Blue Moon’, ‘Flood Moon’, and more.

Article continues after ad

While many mana-fixing cards like Yavimaya, Cradle of Growth help with casting multi-colored spells by including text such as ‘Each Land is a Forest in addition to its other Land types’, Blood Moon and now Harbinger of the Seas bypass the ‘in addition’.

By turning each land into a single-color type, be it a Mountain or Island, these cards can completely lock other players out of their decks, preventing them from accessing the mana colors that their spells require.

Article continues after ad

While Harbinger of the Seas effect mercifully leaves Basic Lands untouched, it can still spell calamity for three to five-color decks. The more variety in mana a deck uses, the more likely it is to rely on Nonbasic lands. By locking all players into blue mana, Harbinger of the Seas is sure to be sought after and reviled in equal measure when Modern Horizons 3 launches on June 14.