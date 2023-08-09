Gaming

MTG Modern format explained: What is it & more

Magic: The Gathering has a few formats, and none is more competitive than Modern. Here’s the breakdown of Magic’s Modern format.

Magic has an extensive history and an even bigger assortment of cards to choose from. While formats like Commander, Legacy, and Vintage will cover the full spectrum of Magic, surely there’s a more curated format?

That’s where Modern comes in. Introduced in 2011, Modern uses nearly every card from the 8th Edition set onwards. This is where the term ‘modern’ stems from, as the 8th Edition is considered where MTG began to standardize itself with the current card frame.

Modern is considered very competitive, but it’s a very freeing format to work in. The constraints of the card pool aren’t really a thing anymore, as since its introduction there’s been 53 other sets added.

Magic: The Gathering’s Modern format deck rules

Modern works like any other main constructed format, in that you build a 60-card deck with a 15-card sideboard. The sideboard is like a small backup of cards that you can swap out between games to answer problems the other player has presented.

Is MTG Modern expensive?

As it’s competitive, and fairly popular amongst the player base, it means that it can get quite expensive. While not as expensive as something like Legacy, popular decks can still be in the thousands.

This is because the incredibly smart players will mostly crack the metagame, and their findings will be published on popular deck aggregators. This is how things like Snapcaster Mage end up at ludicrous prices during its reign of terror.

This also means that while you can be as creative as you want with some of the most powerful cards printed in Magic’s modern era, there are some definite archetypes to consider.

Although, some have fallen to the wayside. Affinity, for example, has almost vanished from the game due to Mox Opal – a key piece of the deck – being banned.

Budget decks

A fairly cheap way to get into Modern is through a couple of budget archetypes. These aren’t guaranteed to win with the current meta, but should serve you well in learning the Modern format’s eccentricities.

An excellent place to start is “Mono-Green Stompy”, which comes in a few flavors. One on MTGGoldfish focuses on cheap creatures that build each other up or avoid blockers. Another way to go would be to consider a “Burn” deck, which uses mostly all red cards, to zap players.

Banned cards in MTG Modern

As Modern doesn’t rotate, it has an extensive ban list. You should, however, be able to play a majority of these cards in Oathbreaker and Commander.

CardPrice (Subject to change)Purchase link
Ancient Den$0.75Buy Now
Arcum’s Astrolabe$0.12Buy Now
Birthing Pod$7.65Buy Now
Blazing Shoal$1.10Buy Now
Bridge from Below$1.15Buy Now
Chrome Mox$67.75Buy Now
Cloudpost$0.52Buy Now
Dark Depths$5.14Buy Now
Deathrite Shaman$5.27Buy Now
Dig Through Time$0.39Buy Now
Dread Return$0.32Buy Now
Eye of Ugin$34.54Buy Now
Faithless Looting$0.44Buy Now
Field of the Dead$21.24Buy Now
Gitaxian Probe$2.30Buy Now
Glimpse of Nature$17.38Buy Now
Golgari Grave-Troll$2.67Buy Now
Great Furnace$2.43Buy Now
Green Sun’s Zenith$7.94Buy Now
Hidden Ancients$0.24Buy Now
Hogaak, Arisen Necropolis$0.77Buy Now
Hypergenesis$0.93Buy Now
Krark-Clan Ironworks$23.07Buy Now
Lurrus of the Dream-Den$0.45Buy Now
Mental Misstep$5.40Buy Now
Mox Opal$72.29Buy Now
Mycosynth Lattice$13.14Buy Now
Mystic Sanctuary$1.24Buy Now
Oko, Thief of Crowns$12.89Buy Now
Once Upon a Time$0.75Buy Now
Ponder$2.69Buy Now
Punishing Fire$0.28Buy Now
Rite of Flame$2.37Buy Now
Seat of the Synod$1.38Buy Now
Second Sunrise$2.75Buy Now
Seething Song$1.29Buy Now
Sensei’s Divining Top$20.77Buy Now
Simian Spirit Guide$0.59Buy Now
Skullclamp$3.49Buy Now
Splinter Twin$5.65Buy Now
Summer Bloom$0.41Buy Now
Tibalt’s Trickery$4.10Buy Now
Treasure Cruise$0.21Buy Now
Tree of Tales$2.20Buy Now
Umezawa’s Jitte$10.49Buy Now
Uro, Titan of Nature’s Wrath$9.09Buy Now
Vault of Whispers$2.17Buy Now
Yorion, Sky Nomad$0.49Buy Now

