MTG Wilds of Eldraine Virtue and Valor Decklist

MTG Wilds of Eldraine Virtue and Valor decklists offer powerful options for buffing your creatures with enchantments. We go over the best applications for this strong set of cards.

MTG’s Wilds of Eldraine release is shaping up to be an unforgettable return to one of Magic’s most unique and flavorful planes. Alongside the main set, Wilds of Eldraine has two exciting new commander decks to choose from; Virtue and Valor, or Fae Dominion. While Fae Dominion favors Faeries and tricky, reactive plays, Virtue and Valor lets you make the most out of your creatures, enchanting them and building an overwhelming force in combat.

We’ll walk you through the full contents of this deck and its gameplan, and help you decide if Virtue and Valor is the right Commander deck for you.

MTG Wilds of Eldraine Virtue and Valor Commander

Eillivere of the Wild Court

Dmitry Burmak

Ellivere of the Wild Court continues a recent trend of combat-focused Enchantment commanders. While Commander Masters’ Anikthea, Hand of Erebos generated Enchantment creatures and granted them evasion, Ellivere of the Wild Court supercharges your existing creatures, powering them up based on the number of Enchantments at your disposal.

It’s well worth enchanting and protecting Ellivere herself so that she can attack and trigger her ability as often as possible, placing a Virtuous Role token on another creature you control. The Virtuous Role is unique to Ellivere and it serves her overall strategy well, turning even the weakest vanilla creatures into real heavy-hitters. When you inevitably deal damage with your powerful enchanted creatures, Ellivere will trigger a card draw and allow you to restock your hand with even more Enchantments.

MTG Wilds of Eldraine Virtue and Valor Strategy

Virtue and Valor is full of ways to reliably generate cheap creatures and power them up with Enchantments, alongside general boosts to Enchantments that will help generate value. With 31 creatures and 21 Enchantments, your options are fairly evenly split between the two.

Daybreak Coronet, Angelic Destiny and Bear Umbra load your creatures up with additional power and toughness and a host of combat abilities, while additionally contributing to Ellivere’s Virtuous boost.

Sanctum Weaver and Paradise Druid are excellent, cheap Mana Dorks, while Starfield Mystic, Jukai Naturalist, Transcendant Envoy and Danitha Capashen, Paragon all work to cut down on the cost of your Enchantments and Auras. With Ellivere damage boosting through the Virtuous role, being able to swarm the field with cheap Enchantments and Creatures is a sure path to victory.

That’s not to say that Virtue and Valor is without some costly, powerful options too. Pollenbright Wings is the deck’s most mana-intensive Enchantment, and it more than earns that spot by generating a huge amount of Saprolings and allowing you to go wide all at once. Realm-cloaked Giant is a board wipe and creature in one, thanks to the Adventure mechanic. and the ever-reliable Sun Titan can be a powerful battlefield presence that brings your cards right back from the grave to the battlefield.

MTG Wilds of Eldraine Virtue and Valor Decklist

Creatures – 31

WOTC/Kimonas Theodossiou

Ajani’s Chosen

Archon of Sun’s Grace

Celestial Archon

Eidolon of Countless Battles

Kor Spiritdancer

Realm-Cloaked Giant

Shalai, Voice of Plenty

Starfield Mystic

Sun Titan

Tithe Taker

Umbra Mystic

Eidolon of Blossoms

Sanctum Weaver

Setessan Champion

Danitha Capashen, Paragon

Transcendent Envoy

Aura Gnarlid

Destiny Spinner

Paradise Druid

Sylvan Ranger

Jukai Naturalist

Siona, Captain of the Pyleas

Ellivere of the Wild Court

Gylwain, Casting Director

Liberated Livestock

Ox Drover

KnickKnack Ouphe

Loamcrafter Faun

Timber Paladin

Tanglespan Lookout



Enchantments – 21

WOTC/Jana Schirmer & Johannes Voss

Angelic Destiny

Daybreak Coronet

Mantle of the Ancients

Timely Ward

Bear Umbra

Enchantress’s Presence

Indomitable Might

Verdant Embrace

Ethereal Armor

Sage’s Reverie

Spectral Steel

Ancestral Mask

Careful Cultivation

Fertile Ground

Kenrith’s Transformation

Snake Umbra

Utopia Sprawl

Warbriar Blessing

Pollenbright Wings

Giant’s Inheritance

Songbird’s Blessing

Sorceries – 5

WOTC/Dan Scott

Austere Command

Retether

Winds of Rath

Rishkar’s Expertise

Unfinished Business

Instants – 2

Generous Gift

Swords to Plowshares

Artifacts – 2

Arcane Signet

Sol Ring

Lands – 39

WOTC/Daniel LJunggren

Vitu-Ghazi, the City-Tree

Canopy Vista

Castle Ardenvale

Fortified Village

Hall of Heliod’s Generosity

Sungrass Prairie

Temple of Plenty

Command Tower

Krosan Verge

Myriad Landscape

15x Forest

14x Plains

That covers it for Wilds of Eldraine’s Virtue and Valor commander deck. If you’d like to try it out for yourself, there’s a link just below.

