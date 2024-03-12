Get MTG Modern Horizons 3 at all-time low price ahead of release

Modern Horizons 3 is set to change the game for MTG in 2024, and you can grab an early discount on this sure-to-be-powerful set right now.

Modern Horizons 3 is on track to make a huge splash in MTG, just as previous Horizons sets have. If this Magic release is anything like the first two, players will be clamoring to get ahold of its best cards.

Amazon has set up a huge discount on Modern Horizons 3 ahead of its 2024 release. Right now, the set’s Play Booster box is 18% off the standard cost, which is no small thing for such a pricey product.

Modern Horizons sets are always jam-packed full of extremely powerful cards, so much so that many players consider them an effective set rotation for Modern. For any players of this format, as well as general MTG fans looking to get their hands on the strongest new designs MTG has to offer, it’s worth taking an early look at Modern Horizons 3.

While it’s too early to tell all of the archetypes making a return in Modern Horizons 3, we know this set is going to feature the Eldrazi titans in a big way. These Lovecraftian monstrosities have been beloved by players ever since they first appeared in 2010’s Rise of the Eldrazi. As some of MTG’s most iconic and devastatingly powerful creatures, the Eldrazi fill the same beloved role as Yu-Gi-Oh’s Egyptian God cards.

With no space for the Eldrazi to reappear right now in Magic’s ongoing story, MTG’s designers appear to be going all-in on Modern Horizons. We already have a brand-new design for the titan of corruption, Emrakul, and we’re sure to see the other Eldrazi get their time in the spotlight too.

