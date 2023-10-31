Yu-Gi-Oh! Rarity Collection breakdown: Card List, new rarities, Quarter Century drop chance & more
It’s pretty rare that a Yu-Gi-Oh booster set releases with as much anticipation as the Rarity Collection, but, for those more interested in collecting unique and exciting cards, it really is one of a kind.
The set arrives as part of the game’s extended 25th-anniversary celebrations, a period which saw the return of the original Legend of Blue-Eyes White Dragon booster set as a complete reprint. In addition, other iconic sets, including Pharaoh’s Servant, Metal Raiders, Invasion of Chaos & the renamed Spell Ruler, also made a return.
Other recent sets have also featured cards in the new Quarter Century Secret Rare rarity, a full foil card with a similar look to more traditional Starlight Rares. Thus far, Age of Overlord, Duelist Nexus, and the Battles of Legend: Monstrous Revenge sets have all featured cards in this rarity.
Now, the Rarity Collection is also set to introduce other new rarity types previously only seen in Asian releases, and the return of another rarity last seen all the way back in 2015.
Rarity Collection full list of rarities & pack breakdown
The Rarity Collection is unique as a set for the scale of the rarities on offer to players. As well as more cards in the very desirable Quarter Century Secret Rare, players can also get their hands on Prismatic Collector’s Rare and Prismatic Ultimate Rare, both of which are card types previously only seen in Asia.
Each pack contains five cards, with each of the 79 cards in the set being foils of some kind. Each pack will contain two Super Rares, one Secret Rare, and two Ultra Rares. Additionally, the Secret Rare has a 1:4 chance of being upgraded to a Platinum Secret Rare or Quarter Century Secret Rare, while the Ultra Rares have a 1:6 chance of becoming a Prismatic Collector’s Rare or Prismatic Ultimate Rare. The complete list of rarities available is as follows:
- Super Rare
- Ultra Rare
- Secret Rare
- Quarter Century Secret Rare
- Platinum Secret Rare
- Prismatic Collector’s Rare
- Prismatic Ultimate Rare
Rarity Collection card list and guide
Every card in the rarity collection is a reprint, but there are some cards fans have been waiting for since their first print. The expensive Egyptian God Slime returns, as last seen in the Legendary Duelist: Rage of Ra booster set, while the ever-desirable Pot of Prosperity gets a third run for this release.
Perpetually useful in recent metas, Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring is available for everyone attempting to use broken hand traps. Equally, Baronne de Fleur, one of the most expensive Synchros in history despite Maze of Memories lowering the value, makes a return. Here is a full list of the cards available in the upcoming Rarity Collection for the TCG:
- Lava Golem
- Lonefire Blossom
- Effect Veiler
- Vision HERO Faris
- Tour Guide from the Underworld
- Artifact Lancea
- The Winged Dragon of Ra – Sphere Mode
- Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring
- Fairy Tail – Luna
- Inspector Boarder
- Ghost Belle & Haunted Mansion
- Blackwing – Simoon the Poison Wind
- Danger!? Jackalope?
- Dimension Shifter
- Nibiru, the Primal Being
- Blue-Eyes Abyss Dragon
- Galaxy-Eyes Afterglow Dragon
- Wynn the Wind Channeler
- Eldlich the Golden Lord (alternate artwork version also available)
- Dogmatika Ecclesia, the Virtuous
- Fallen of Albaz
- Alpha, the Master of Beasts
- The Iris Swordsoul
- Cyber Angel Benten
- Masked HERO Dark Law
- Elder Entity N’tss
- Predaplant Dragostapelia
- Mudragon of the Swamp
- Egyptian God Slime
- Ancient Fairy Dragon
- Herald of the Arc Light
- Junk Speeder
- Borreload Savage Dragon
- Baronne de Fleur
- Downerd Magician
- Ghostrick Angel of Mischief
- Galaxy-Eyes Full Armor Photon Dragon
- Red-Eyes Flare Metal Dragon
- Number 100: Numeron Dragon
- Dingirsu, the Orcust of the Evening Star
- Time Thief Redoer
- Cherubini, Ebon Angel of the Burning Abyss
- Knightmare Unicorn (alternate artwork version also available)
- Mekk-Knight Crusadia Avramax
- Code Talker Inverted
- Striker Dragon
- Selene, Queen of the Master Magicians
- Decode Talker Heatsoul
- Artemis, the Magistus Moon Maiden
- Change of Heart
- Reinforcement of the Army
- Reasoning
- Fossil Dig
- Spellbook of Judgement
- Pre-Preparation of Rites
- Pot of Desires
- Called by the Grave
- Magicalized Fusion
- Pot of Extravagance
- Dark Ruler No More
- Lightning Storm
- Nadir Servant
- Triple Tactics Talent
- Forbidden Droplet
- Chaos Space
- Pot of Prosperity
- Small World
- Magician’s Salvation
- Compulsory Evacuation Device
- Summon Limit
- Ice Barrier
- Dimensional Barrier
- Harpie’s Feather Storm
- Evenly Matched
- Infinite Impermanence
- Dogmatika Punishment
- Shaddoll Schism
- Ice Dragon’s Prison
- Tri-Brigade Revolt
With the Rarity Collection set to release on November 3, players don’t have long to wait to expand their portfolio with the cards above. Though undoubtedly released with the curator in mind, the addition of some highly useful meta cards should also be enough to make the set desirable to duelists more focused on playing.
If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.