Yu-Gi-Oh! Rarity Collection breakdown: Card List, new rarities, Quarter Century drop chance & more

It’s pretty rare that a Yu-Gi-Oh booster set releases with as much anticipation as the Rarity Collection, but, for those more interested in collecting unique and exciting cards, it really is one of a kind.

The set arrives as part of the game’s extended 25th-anniversary celebrations, a period which saw the return of the original Legend of Blue-Eyes White Dragon booster set as a complete reprint. In addition, other iconic sets, including Pharaoh’s Servant, Metal Raiders, Invasion of Chaos & the renamed Spell Ruler, also made a return.

Other recent sets have also featured cards in the new Quarter Century Secret Rare rarity, a full foil card with a similar look to more traditional Starlight Rares. Thus far, Age of Overlord, Duelist Nexus, and the Battles of Legend: Monstrous Revenge sets have all featured cards in this rarity.

Now, the Rarity Collection is also set to introduce other new rarity types previously only seen in Asian releases, and the return of another rarity last seen all the way back in 2015.

Rarity Collection full list of rarities & pack breakdown

Toei Animation The Rarity Collection is introducing some impressive new rarity types

The Rarity Collection is unique as a set for the scale of the rarities on offer to players. As well as more cards in the very desirable Quarter Century Secret Rare, players can also get their hands on Prismatic Collector’s Rare and Prismatic Ultimate Rare, both of which are card types previously only seen in Asia.

Each pack contains five cards, with each of the 79 cards in the set being foils of some kind. Each pack will contain two Super Rares, one Secret Rare, and two Ultra Rares. Additionally, the Secret Rare has a 1:4 chance of being upgraded to a Platinum Secret Rare or Quarter Century Secret Rare, while the Ultra Rares have a 1:6 chance of becoming a Prismatic Collector’s Rare or Prismatic Ultimate Rare. The complete list of rarities available is as follows:

Super Rare

Ultra Rare

Secret Rare

Quarter Century Secret Rare

Platinum Secret Rare

Prismatic Collector’s Rare

Prismatic Ultimate Rare

Rarity Collection card list and guide

Toei Animation The Egyptian God Slime features in the set

Every card in the rarity collection is a reprint, but there are some cards fans have been waiting for since their first print. The expensive Egyptian God Slime returns, as last seen in the Legendary Duelist: Rage of Ra booster set, while the ever-desirable Pot of Prosperity gets a third run for this release.

Perpetually useful in recent metas, Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring is available for everyone attempting to use broken hand traps. Equally, Baronne de Fleur, one of the most expensive Synchros in history despite Maze of Memories lowering the value, makes a return. Here is a full list of the cards available in the upcoming Rarity Collection for the TCG:

Lava Golem

Lonefire Blossom

Effect Veiler

Vision HERO Faris

Tour Guide from the Underworld

Artifact Lancea

The Winged Dragon of Ra – Sphere Mode

Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring

Fairy Tail – Luna

Inspector Boarder

Ghost Belle & Haunted Mansion

Blackwing – Simoon the Poison Wind

Danger!? Jackalope?

Dimension Shifter

Nibiru, the Primal Being

Blue-Eyes Abyss Dragon

Galaxy-Eyes Afterglow Dragon

Wynn the Wind Channeler

Eldlich the Golden Lord (alternate artwork version also available)

Dogmatika Ecclesia, the Virtuous

Fallen of Albaz

Alpha, the Master of Beasts

The Iris Swordsoul

Cyber Angel Benten

Masked HERO Dark Law

Elder Entity N’tss

Predaplant Dragostapelia

Mudragon of the Swamp

Egyptian God Slime

Ancient Fairy Dragon

Herald of the Arc Light

Junk Speeder

Borreload Savage Dragon

Baronne de Fleur

Downerd Magician

Ghostrick Angel of Mischief

Galaxy-Eyes Full Armor Photon Dragon

Red-Eyes Flare Metal Dragon

Number 100: Numeron Dragon

Dingirsu, the Orcust of the Evening Star

Time Thief Redoer

Cherubini, Ebon Angel of the Burning Abyss

Knightmare Unicorn (alternate artwork version also available)

Mekk-Knight Crusadia Avramax

Code Talker Inverted

Striker Dragon

Selene, Queen of the Master Magicians

Decode Talker Heatsoul

Artemis, the Magistus Moon Maiden

Change of Heart

Reinforcement of the Army

Reasoning

Fossil Dig

Spellbook of Judgement

Pre-Preparation of Rites

Pot of Desires

Called by the Grave

Magicalized Fusion

Pot of Extravagance

Dark Ruler No More

Lightning Storm

Nadir Servant

Triple Tactics Talent

Forbidden Droplet

Chaos Space

Pot of Prosperity

Small World

Magician’s Salvation

Compulsory Evacuation Device

Summon Limit

Ice Barrier

Dimensional Barrier

Harpie’s Feather Storm

Evenly Matched

Infinite Impermanence

Dogmatika Punishment

Shaddoll Schism

Ice Dragon’s Prison

Tri-Brigade Revolt

With the Rarity Collection set to release on November 3, players don’t have long to wait to expand their portfolio with the cards above. Though undoubtedly released with the curator in mind, the addition of some highly useful meta cards should also be enough to make the set desirable to duelists more focused on playing.

