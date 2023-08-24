Dr Disrespect buries Madden 24 with brutal review days after launch

Dr Disrespect has delivered a brutal review of Madden 24 as the Two-Time believes it’s up there as one of the “worst” sports games in the history of sports games.

When the calendar turns over towards the end of summer, July and August, NFL fans around the ground are looking forward to the new season ahead. In the real world, it’s the start of training camp and finally seeing how the draft and free agent signings are going to shape your team.

It’s also the time of the year when the new Madden title comes out. And, just like the action on the real gridiron, there is hope that the new one will always innovate on the previous release.

However, Madden 24 has gotten off to a rocky start. The early access period of the new game has been chock full of error messages about the servers, leaving players unable to play Ultimate Team or any of the online modes.

Dr Disrespect dubs Madden 24 the “worst sports game in history”

Dr Disrespect’s athletic background might focus on basketball, but he loves his football too – well, specifically the San Francisco 49ers. He’s announced a draft pick and hyped up the crowd for a playoff game for his beloved hometown team.

Naturally, he plays plenty of Madden himself and has already embarrassed TimTheTatman in this year’s version. However, despite his dominance on the virtual gridiron, he’s been less than impressed with the game, delivering a simple yet brutal review.

“Madden 24 is probably the worst sports game in history,” the Two-Time tweeted, with plenty of similar responses flooding his replies.

As noted, reviews haven’t been particularly kind to the new installment. We here at Dexerto gave it a 2 out of 5, and it’s already shaping up to have a pretty poor score on Metacritic.

It remains to be seen if EA SPORTS has any big updates planned to address the problems in Madden 24, but that could be tricky given they’ve got their NCAA Football reboot coming soon.