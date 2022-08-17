GamingMadden

Madden 23: All players with X-Factors & abilities explained

Lawrence Scotti
Madden 23
tom brady madden 23
EA SPORTS

Madden 23 introduces a whole new bunch of players who have obtained X-Factors. Here is every player in Madden 23 with X-Factors.

Football is right around the corner, and with that means the most popular annual football sim is back.

Madden 23 is offering up some massive gameplay changes as well as an updated list of players who have special abilities on the field via the X-Factor feature that debuted four years ago.

EA SPORTS has now revealed all of the new and returning players who will have X-Factors, so let’s get into who made the list.

nfl player fending off tackle in madden
EA
Derrick Henry returns with a powerful X-Factor.

All Madden 23 players with X-Factor

TeamNamePositionAbilityAbility Description
BengalsJoe BurrowQBRun & GunPlayer has perfect accuracy when entering the zone
BillsStefon DiggsWRRac ‘Em UpHigher chance of winning a RAC catch vs. single coverage
BillsTre’Davious WhiteCBShutdownGets tighter in coverage + has a higher chance of securing an INT on contested balls
BillsVon MillerDEFearmongerHigher chance of pressuring the QB while getting blocked
BillsJosh AllenQBBazookaMaximum throw distance is increased
BroncosRussell WilsonQBBlitz RadarAble to identify blitzers at the line of scrimmage
BrownsMyles GarrettDEUnstoppable ForceWinning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed
BrownsNick ChubbRBWrecking BallCan pull off trucks and stiff arms with greater success
BuccaneersMike EvansWRDouble MeHigher chance of winning aggressive catches vs. single coverage
BuccaneersTom BradyQBPro Reads Highlights the first open receiver and negates pressure
BuccaneersLavonte DavidMLBRun StufferCan block shed more effectively against rushing plays
CardinalsKyler MurrayQBEscape ArtistEvades pressure more effectively by increasing sprint speed while out of the pocket
ChargersKeenan AllenWRMax SecurityHigher chance of winning possession catches
ChargersKhalil MackOLBUnstoppable ForceWinning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed
ChargersDerwin James Jr.SSReinforcementIncreased chance of causing a pass break-up and performing run blocks
ChargersJoey BosaOLBUnstoppable ForceWinning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed
ChiefsPatrick MahomesQBBazookaMaximum throw distance is increased
ChiefsTravis KelceTEDouble MeHigher chance of winning aggressive catches vs. single coverage
ChiefsChris JonesDTMomentum ShiftThe player wipes all zone progress away from on-field opponents or knocks them out of the zone
ColtsDeForest BucknerDTUnstoppable ForceWinning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed
ColtsJonathan TaylorHBFreight TrainHigher chance to break the player’s next available tackle
ColtsStephon GilmoreCBShutdownGets tighter in coverage + has a higher chance of securing an INT on contested balls
CommandersTerry McLaurinWRAnkle BreakerHigher chance to dodge an opponent’s tackle when performing a skill move after the catch
CowboysDak PrescottQBBlitz RadarAble to identify blitzers at the line of scrimmage
CowboysMicah ParsonsOLBUnstoppable ForceWinning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed
DolphinsTyreek HillWRRac’ Em UpHigher chance of winning a RAC catch vs. single coverage
49ersGeorge KittleTEYac’ Em UpHigher chance to break the first after-catch tackle
49ersFred WarnerMLBZone HawkHigher chance to make an INT in zone coverage
49ersNick BosaDERelentlessPass rush skill moves don’t require points
PackersAaron RodgersQBDotsAllows for a perfect pass on any throw
PackersJaire AlexanderCBShutdownGets tighter in coverage + has a higher chance of securing an INT on contested balls
PanthersChristian McCaffreyHBAnkle BreakerHigher chance to dodge an opponent’s tackle when performing a skill move after the catch
RaidersDavante AdamsWRDouble MeHigher chance of winning aggressive catches vs. single coverage
RaidersDarren WallerTEYac’ Em UpHigher chance to break the first after-catch tackle
RaidersChandler JonesOLBFearmongerHigher chance of pressuring the QB while getting blocked
RamsCooper KuppWRRac ‘Em UpHigher chance of winning a RAC catch vs. single coverage
RamsAaron DonaldDEBlitzBlockers have their resistance bars wiped away
RamsJalen RamseyCBBottleneckHigher chance at winning press attempts in man coverage
RamsBobby WagnerMLBAvalancheHit-sticks while running downhill cause forced fumbles
RavensLamar JacksonQBTruzzTackling doesn’t cause a fumble
SaintsAlvin KamaraHBSatelliteHigher chance to win RAC possession catches vs. coverage
SaintsCameron JordanDEUnstoppable ForceWinning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed
SaintsTyrann MathieuSSReinforcementIncreased chance of causing a pass break-up and performing run blocks
SeahawksD.K. MetcalfWRDouble MeHigher chance of winning aggressive catches vs. single coverage
SteelersT.J. WattOLBUnstoppable ForceWinning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed
SteelersCameron HeywardDEFearmongerHigher chance of pressuring the QB while getting blocked
TitansDerrick HenryHBFreight TrainHigher chance to break the player’s next available tackle
VikingsDalvin CookHBFirst One FreeIncreased fakeout rate on a juke, hurdle, or spin when entering the zone
VikingsJustin JeffersonWRDouble MeHigher chance of winning aggressive catches vs. single coverage
VikingsDanielle HunterOLBUnstoppable ForceWinning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed

There we have it, every player in Madden 23 with an X-Factor. Stay tuned to our Madden page for updates on this year’s edition of the football sim.

