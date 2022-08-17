Madden 23: All players with X-Factors & abilities explained

Madden 23 introduces a whole new bunch of players who have obtained X-Factors. Here is every player in Madden 23 with X-Factors.
Football is right around the corner, and with that means the most popular annual football sim is back.
Madden 23 is offering up some massive gameplay changes as well as an updated list of players who have special abilities on the field via the X-Factor feature that debuted four years ago.
EA SPORTS has now revealed all of the new and returning players who will have X-Factors, so let’s get into who made the list.
Derrick Henry returns with a powerful X-Factor.
All Madden 23 players with X-Factor
|Team
|Name
|Position
|Ability
|Ability Description
|Bengals
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|Run & Gun
|Player has perfect accuracy when entering the zone
|Bills
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|Rac ‘Em Up
|Higher chance of winning a RAC catch vs. single coverage
|Bills
|Tre’Davious White
|CB
|Shutdown
|Gets tighter in coverage + has a higher chance of securing an INT on contested balls
|Bills
|Von Miller
|DE
|Fearmonger
|Higher chance of pressuring the QB while getting blocked
|Bills
|Josh Allen
|QB
|Bazooka
|Maximum throw distance is increased
|Broncos
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|Blitz Radar
|Able to identify blitzers at the line of scrimmage
|Browns
|Myles Garrett
|DE
|Unstoppable Force
|Winning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed
|Browns
|Nick Chubb
|RB
|Wrecking Ball
|Can pull off trucks and stiff arms with greater success
|Buccaneers
|Mike Evans
|WR
|Double Me
|Higher chance of winning aggressive catches vs. single coverage
|Buccaneers
|Tom Brady
|QB
|Pro Reads
|Highlights the first open receiver and negates pressure
|Buccaneers
|Lavonte David
|MLB
|Run Stuffer
|Can block shed more effectively against rushing plays
|Cardinals
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|Escape Artist
|Evades pressure more effectively by increasing sprint speed while out of the pocket
|Chargers
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|Max Security
|Higher chance of winning possession catches
|Chargers
|Khalil Mack
|OLB
|Unstoppable Force
|Winning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed
|Chargers
|Derwin James Jr.
|SS
|Reinforcement
|Increased chance of causing a pass break-up and performing run blocks
|Chargers
|Joey Bosa
|OLB
|Unstoppable Force
|Winning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed
|Chiefs
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|Bazooka
|Maximum throw distance is increased
|Chiefs
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Double Me
|Higher chance of winning aggressive catches vs. single coverage
|Chiefs
|Chris Jones
|DT
|Momentum Shift
|The player wipes all zone progress away from on-field opponents or knocks them out of the zone
|Colts
|DeForest Buckner
|DT
|Unstoppable Force
|Winning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed
|Colts
|Jonathan Taylor
|HB
|Freight Train
|Higher chance to break the player’s next available tackle
|Colts
|Stephon Gilmore
|CB
|Shutdown
|Gets tighter in coverage + has a higher chance of securing an INT on contested balls
|Commanders
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|Ankle Breaker
|Higher chance to dodge an opponent’s tackle when performing a skill move after the catch
|Cowboys
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|Blitz Radar
|Able to identify blitzers at the line of scrimmage
|Cowboys
|Micah Parsons
|OLB
|Unstoppable Force
|Winning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed
|Dolphins
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|Rac’ Em Up
|Higher chance of winning a RAC catch vs. single coverage
|49ers
|George Kittle
|TE
|Yac’ Em Up
|Higher chance to break the first after-catch tackle
|49ers
|Fred Warner
|MLB
|Zone Hawk
|Higher chance to make an INT in zone coverage
|49ers
|Nick Bosa
|DE
|Relentless
|Pass rush skill moves don’t require points
|Packers
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|Dots
|Allows for a perfect pass on any throw
|Packers
|Jaire Alexander
|CB
|Shutdown
|Gets tighter in coverage + has a higher chance of securing an INT on contested balls
|Panthers
|Christian McCaffrey
|HB
|Ankle Breaker
|Higher chance to dodge an opponent’s tackle when performing a skill move after the catch
|Raiders
|Davante Adams
|WR
|Double Me
|Higher chance of winning aggressive catches vs. single coverage
|Raiders
|Darren Waller
|TE
|Yac’ Em Up
|Higher chance to break the first after-catch tackle
|Raiders
|Chandler Jones
|OLB
|Fearmonger
|Higher chance of pressuring the QB while getting blocked
|Rams
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|Rac ‘Em Up
|Higher chance of winning a RAC catch vs. single coverage
|Rams
|Aaron Donald
|DE
|Blitz
|Blockers have their resistance bars wiped away
|Rams
|Jalen Ramsey
|CB
|Bottleneck
|Higher chance at winning press attempts in man coverage
|Rams
|Bobby Wagner
|MLB
|Avalanche
|Hit-sticks while running downhill cause forced fumbles
|Ravens
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|Truzz
|Tackling doesn’t cause a fumble
|Saints
|Alvin Kamara
|HB
|Satellite
|Higher chance to win RAC possession catches vs. coverage
|Saints
|Cameron Jordan
|DE
|Unstoppable Force
|Winning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed
|Saints
|Tyrann Mathieu
|SS
|Reinforcement
|Increased chance of causing a pass break-up and performing run blocks
|Seahawks
|D.K. Metcalf
|WR
|Double Me
|Higher chance of winning aggressive catches vs. single coverage
|Steelers
|T.J. Watt
|OLB
|Unstoppable Force
|Winning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed
|Steelers
|Cameron Heyward
|DE
|Fearmonger
|Higher chance of pressuring the QB while getting blocked
|Titans
|Derrick Henry
|HB
|Freight Train
|Higher chance to break the player’s next available tackle
|Vikings
|Dalvin Cook
|HB
|First One Free
|Increased fakeout rate on a juke, hurdle, or spin when entering the zone
|Vikings
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|Double Me
|Higher chance of winning aggressive catches vs. single coverage
|Vikings
|Danielle Hunter
|OLB
|Unstoppable Force
|Winning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed
There we have it, every player in Madden 23 with an X-Factor.