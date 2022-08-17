Madden 23: All players with X-Factors & abilities explained

Madden 23 introduces a whole new bunch of players who have obtained X-Factors. Here is every player in Madden 23 with X-Factors.

Football is right around the corner, and with that means the most popular annual football sim is back.

Madden 23 is offering up some massive gameplay changes as well as an updated list of players who have special abilities on the field via the X-Factor feature that debuted four years ago.

EA SPORTS has now revealed all of the new and returning players who will have X-Factors, so let’s get into who made the list.

EA Derrick Henry returns with a powerful X-Factor.

All Madden 23 players with X-Factor

Team Name Position Ability Ability Description Bengals Joe Burrow QB Run & Gun Player has perfect accuracy when entering the zone Bills Stefon Diggs WR Rac ‘Em Up Higher chance of winning a RAC catch vs. single coverage Bills Tre’Davious White CB Shutdown Gets tighter in coverage + has a higher chance of securing an INT on contested balls Bills Von Miller DE Fearmonger Higher chance of pressuring the QB while getting blocked Bills Josh Allen QB Bazooka Maximum throw distance is increased Broncos Russell Wilson QB Blitz Radar Able to identify blitzers at the line of scrimmage Browns Myles Garrett DE Unstoppable Force Winning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed Browns Nick Chubb RB Wrecking Ball Can pull off trucks and stiff arms with greater success Buccaneers Mike Evans WR Double Me Higher chance of winning aggressive catches vs. single coverage Buccaneers Tom Brady QB Pro Reads Highlights the first open receiver and negates pressure Buccaneers Lavonte David MLB Run Stuffer Can block shed more effectively against rushing plays Cardinals Kyler Murray QB Escape Artist Evades pressure more effectively by increasing sprint speed while out of the pocket Chargers Keenan Allen WR Max Security Higher chance of winning possession catches Chargers Khalil Mack OLB Unstoppable Force Winning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed Chargers Derwin James Jr. SS Reinforcement Increased chance of causing a pass break-up and performing run blocks Chargers Joey Bosa OLB Unstoppable Force Winning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed Chiefs Patrick Mahomes QB Bazooka Maximum throw distance is increased Chiefs Travis Kelce TE Double Me Higher chance of winning aggressive catches vs. single coverage Chiefs Chris Jones DT Momentum Shift The player wipes all zone progress away from on-field opponents or knocks them out of the zone Colts DeForest Buckner DT Unstoppable Force Winning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed Colts Jonathan Taylor HB Freight Train Higher chance to break the player’s next available tackle Colts Stephon Gilmore CB Shutdown Gets tighter in coverage + has a higher chance of securing an INT on contested balls Commanders Terry McLaurin WR Ankle Breaker Higher chance to dodge an opponent’s tackle when performing a skill move after the catch Cowboys Dak Prescott QB Blitz Radar Able to identify blitzers at the line of scrimmage Cowboys Micah Parsons OLB Unstoppable Force Winning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed Dolphins Tyreek Hill WR Rac’ Em Up Higher chance of winning a RAC catch vs. single coverage 49ers George Kittle TE Yac’ Em Up Higher chance to break the first after-catch tackle 49ers Fred Warner MLB Zone Hawk Higher chance to make an INT in zone coverage 49ers Nick Bosa DE Relentless Pass rush skill moves don’t require points Packers Aaron Rodgers QB Dots Allows for a perfect pass on any throw Packers Jaire Alexander CB Shutdown Gets tighter in coverage + has a higher chance of securing an INT on contested balls Panthers Christian McCaffrey HB Ankle Breaker Higher chance to dodge an opponent’s tackle when performing a skill move after the catch Raiders Davante Adams WR Double Me Higher chance of winning aggressive catches vs. single coverage Raiders Darren Waller TE Yac’ Em Up Higher chance to break the first after-catch tackle Raiders Chandler Jones OLB Fearmonger Higher chance of pressuring the QB while getting blocked Rams Cooper Kupp WR Rac ‘Em Up Higher chance of winning a RAC catch vs. single coverage Rams Aaron Donald DE Blitz Blockers have their resistance bars wiped away Rams Jalen Ramsey CB Bottleneck Higher chance at winning press attempts in man coverage Rams Bobby Wagner MLB Avalanche Hit-sticks while running downhill cause forced fumbles Ravens Lamar Jackson QB Truzz Tackling doesn’t cause a fumble Saints Alvin Kamara HB Satellite Higher chance to win RAC possession catches vs. coverage Saints Cameron Jordan DE Unstoppable Force Winning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed Saints Tyrann Mathieu SS Reinforcement Increased chance of causing a pass break-up and performing run blocks Seahawks D.K. Metcalf WR Double Me Higher chance of winning aggressive catches vs. single coverage Steelers T.J. Watt OLB Unstoppable Force Winning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed Steelers Cameron Heyward DE Fearmonger Higher chance of pressuring the QB while getting blocked Titans Derrick Henry HB Freight Train Higher chance to break the player’s next available tackle Vikings Dalvin Cook HB First One Free Increased fakeout rate on a juke, hurdle, or spin when entering the zone Vikings Justin Jefferson WR Double Me Higher chance of winning aggressive catches vs. single coverage Vikings Danielle Hunter OLB Unstoppable Force Winning a pass rush engagement yields a quicker block shed

There we have it, every player in Madden 23 with an X-Factor. Stay tuned to our Madden page for updates on this year’s edition of the football sim.