Madden 25: How to get MCS Players in MUT

Much like in Madden 24, EA Sports will reward Madden 25 MUT players with special MCS player cards, provided users watch competitive action on Twitch.

It’s time for MCS action in Madden 25, where top Madden players will test their mettle on the virtual gridiron. And, MCS rewards are back.

Last year, Madden 25 players were able to acquire several meta-relevant cards, including a Micah Parsons and Tariq Woolen, just from watching these MCS streams. This will be the case again, starting in early September with an 83 OVR wide receiver.

So, here’s a look at how to get that wide receiver, plus a look ahead to the schedule of future MCS events.

How to obtain 83 OVR Garrett Wilson

To get 83 OVR Garrett Wilson, one will need to watch the Ultimate Kickoff Madden Championship Series (MCS) stream on Twitch. The stream will feature many top MUT competitive players, in their quest for the top spot this season.

EA Sports

The broadcast will air at 6 PM ET on September 4. One will need to have Twitch drops enabled on their account and ensure it’s linked to the correct EA account. The Wilson will be one of several MCS cards awarded throughout the Madden 25 lifecycle.

MCS Event Broadcast Schedule

Here’s a look at the MCS Event schedule, per EA:

September 4 : Ultimate Kickoff (6 PM ET)

: Ultimate Kickoff (6 PM ET) September 10-11 : Kickoff Challenge

: Kickoff Challenge October 23 : Most Feared

: Most Feared November 13 : Unstoppable

: Unstoppable December 18 : Zero Chill

: Zero Chill February 7: Madden Bowl

According to the Madden team, each of the six broadcasts will feature a MCS Player drop. Get all six players, and Madden Ultimate Team players can unlock a “high OVR” card for the game mode. But, one will have to wait until February to do so.

