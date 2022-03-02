Lost Ark March update early patch notes: Kadan questline, Argos Abyss Raids, more

Smilegate and Amazon Games are getting ready for Lost Ark’s big March update that will bring a new storyline focusing on the first Guardian slayer, Kadan, as well as the launch of Abyss Raids.

Lost Ark made a huge splash when it launched in the West on February 11, 2022. Now, players are going to experience how Smilegate RPG does content updates with their first major additions since expanding worldwide.

The March Lost Ark update will catch players up on new islands and quests to explore. Meanwhile, giant Guardians will test groups of eight when the Abyss Raids make its debut in the content patch.

There’s also big fixes and changes the devs are looking forward to implementing so here’s everything we know about the upcoming update.

Lost Ark’s Kadan story

Players will get to know the story of Kadan in a new questline that will dive deep into the history of Arkesia. People may recognize the name that appears in the game a few different times.

Ahead of the update, the devs laid out the prerequisite quests that players will need to complete ahead of the new chapter.

Kadan quest prerequisites:

Completed Feiton

Yorn – Let There Be Light

Whispering Islet – Start of Our Story

Illusion Bamboo Island – End of the Trials

Kadan will be the first of many big content updates that Smilegate RPG are looking forward to bringing to their new audiences.

Abyss Raid: Argos

Lost Ark players will get Abyss Raids when the March update lands. Instead of the normal Guardian battles, people will face giant versions of bosses, starting with Argos.

Parties of eight will have to fight through different stages to take down the stag but there should be plenty of loot to collect for successful raids.

There should also be loads of bug fixes and changes to Lost Ark in the March 1 update to stay tuned for the complete patch notes when they drop soon.