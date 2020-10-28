Perkz reportedly leaving G2 Esports ahead of 2021 Spring Split - Dexerto

League of Legends star Luca ‘Perkz’ Perkovic is expected to leave G2 Esports and return to the mid lane position ahead of the LEC’s 2021 Spring Split, according to reports from LEC Wooloo.

After spending nearly six years as the face of G2 Esports’ LEC roster, Perkz is finally expected to move to another League of Legends organization during the 2021 preseason, with League insider LEC Wooloo first reporting the roster change on October 28.

Perkz has had one of the most successful runs with the G2 Esports team, picking up eight regional titles, having multiple Worlds playoffs appearances, and even winning the Mid-Season Invitational over Team Liquid in 2019.

While it is unclear which team the star player is expected to play for next, Wooloo claimed that multiple sources had revealed Perkz’ intention to return to his former role as a mid lane, after initially switching to ADC to accommodate Rasmus ‘Caps’ Winther.

“Both options of Perkz or Caps filling the spot for G2 have been considered, but Perkz will be the one leaving the roster in the end,” Wooloo claimed.

As of now, it appears as if Perkz has yet to decide on a team for the upcoming season, but the report added that there was a possibility of him “playing abroad on loan or after a huge buyout,” leaving room for a potential move to an LCS team as well.

With LEC team Fnatic also rumored to be rebuilding their roster, a switch to his European rivals could also be on the cards ahead of Season 11.

However, it is worth noting that no roster moves can be made official until the start of the League of Legends transfer period and a lot can change between now and then.

As for G2 Esports, League fans have already started to speculate who could be taking Perkz’ spot in the LEC Spring Split, with ADCs like Elias ‘Upset’ Lipp rumored to be a contender for the spot.

But for now, Perkz and G2 Esports’ fans will just have to wait until November 26 to find out where the European star could be headed next.