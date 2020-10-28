 Perkz reportedly leaving G2 Esports ahead of 2021 Spring Split - Dexerto
Perkz reportedly leaving G2 Esports ahead of 2021 Spring Split

Published: 28/Oct/2020 11:46

by Daniel Cleary
G2 esports perkz on stage
Riot Games

G2 Esports LEC Perkz

League of Legends star Luca ‘Perkz’ Perkovic is expected to leave G2 Esports and return to the mid lane position ahead of the LEC’s 2021 Spring Split, according to reports from LEC Wooloo.

After spending nearly six years as the face of G2 Esports’ LEC roster, Perkz is finally expected to move to another League of Legends organization during the 2021 preseason, with League insider LEC Wooloo first reporting the roster change on October 28.

Perkz has had one of the most successful runs with the G2 Esports team, picking up eight regional titles, having multiple Worlds playoffs appearances, and even winning the Mid-Season Invitational over Team Liquid in 2019.

Perkz and caps at msi 2019
Riot Games
Perkz has been quite successful under the G2 Esports brand, winning LoL events such as MSI 2019.

While it is unclear which team the star player is expected to play for next, Wooloo claimed that multiple sources had revealed Perkz’ intention to return to his former role as a mid lane, after initially switching to ADC to accommodate Rasmus ‘Caps’ Winther.

“Both options of Perkz or Caps filling the spot for G2 have been considered, but Perkz will be the one leaving the roster in the end,” Wooloo claimed.

As of now, it appears as if Perkz has yet to decide on a team for the upcoming season, but the report added that there was a possibility of him “playing abroad on loan or after a huge buyout,” leaving room for a potential move to an LCS team as well.

perkz in g2 jersey
Riot Games
Perkz has been the face of G2 Esports over the last five years.

With LEC team Fnatic also rumored to be rebuilding their roster, a switch to his European rivals could also be on the cards ahead of Season 11.

However, it is worth noting that no roster moves can be made official until the start of the League of Legends transfer period and a lot can change between now and then.

As for G2 Esports, League fans have already started to speculate who could be taking Perkz’ spot in the LEC Spring Split, with ADCs like Elias ‘Upset’ Lipp rumored to be a contender for the spot.

But for now, Perkz and G2 Esports’ fans will just have to wait until November 26 to find out where the European star could be headed next.

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 21:41

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi vs NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm