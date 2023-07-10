Worlds 2023: Dates, schedule, LoL format and tickets

PapaSmithy predicted LCS teams would go all-out in the offseason ahead of Worlds in North America in 2022

The 2023 edition of the League of Legends World Championship (Worlds) will take place later this year in South Korea. Here is everything you need to know about the showpiece LoL event.

The World Championship represents the pinnacle of League of Legends esports. Every year, the best teams from across the globe lock horns for the title of world champion and the Summoner’s Cup, one of the most recognizable and prestigious trophies in the industry.

Worlds 2023 marks the return of the showpiece competition to South Korea, which hosted the latter stages of the 2014 edition and the 2018 event in its entirety. It also sees the tournament once again confined to one host nation after the 2022 competition took place in Mexico and in the United States.

Though Worlds 2023 is still several months away, Riot has already unveiled a lot of details about the season-ending competition. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming World Championship.

To accommodate the LoL Esports pro players competing in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Worlds will take place a bit later than usual. The event will be held from October 10 through November 19 at four different venues in South Korea.

The LoL Park and the KBS Arena, both in Seoul, will host the first two stages of the event. The quarter-finals and the semi-finals will be held in Busan’s Sajik Indoor Gymnasium before the tournament returns to Seoul for the title decider, live from the Gocheok Sky Dome.

Worlds 2023 will feature 22 teams from all over the world. The tournament will begin with the Play-In Stage, where the lower-ranked teams will duke it out for two spots in the Swiss Stage. There, they will join the 14 seeded teams, all hailing from the major regions (LCK, LPL, LCS and LEC).

Play-In (October 10-15):

Round 1:

8 teams are split into two double-elimination groups.

Top 2 teams from each group advance to Play-In Round 2.

All matches are BO3.

Round 2:

The upper bracket winner from each group faces the loser bracket winner from the other group.

Both matches are BO5, with the winners advancing to the Swiss Stage.

Swiss Stage (October 19-29):

16 teams compete in a five-round Swiss stage.

In the first stage, teams are randomly paired with an opponent from another region. After that, teams face opponents with the same win-loss record.

Teams that win 3 matches move on to playoffs.

Teams that lose 3 matches are eliminated.

Progression and elimination matches are BO3. The remaining matches are BO1.

Playoffs (November 2-19):

8 teams compete in a single-elimination bracket.

All matches are BO5.

Worlds 2023: Ticket information

Tickets for Worlds 2023 will be released in three different waves, with tickets for the Play-In stage already available. You can find when and where tickets will be available below.

Play-In Stage tickets (July 10) – Link

Swiss Stage tickets (July 19) – Link TBA

Knockout Stage tickets (August 2) – Link TBA

Worlds 2023: Teams and rosters

Before Worlds 2023 begins, there will be a qualifying match called the Worlds Qualifying Series (WQS), featuring the fourth seed from the LCS and the LEC. The winner of this cross-region match will earn the final spot in the Play-In Stage.

Swiss Stage Teams:

Team Region Players TBD LCK TBD TBD LCK TBD TBD LCK TBD TBD LCK TBD TBD LPL TBD TBD LPL TBD TBD LPL TBD TBD LPL TBD TBD LCS TBD TBD LCS TBD TBD LCS TBD TBD LEC TBD TBD LEC TBD TBD LEC TBD

Play-In Stage Teams: