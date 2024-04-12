All LCK champions in history: Winning teams and players

The LCK is the South Korea’s premier pro league, home to the best League of Legends players in the world. Here’s a full history of every player and team who has won the LCK.

With the LCK being the winningest region in the world when it comes to Worlds titles, it should come as no surprise that this region is hailed as the best in the world. Teams the world ’round travel there to get the best practice they can both in solo queue and, if they’re lucky enough, scrims.

However, the LCK also has one of the biggest skill disparities between top teams and bottom teams. Over the years, there are a select few teams that have really dominated domestically. It looks like that’ll be no different this year as Gen.G guns for the title.

Additionally, the Champions league that existed before the LCK came out crowned a number of winners in LoL’s very first years as an esport in the region. Teams from other regions competed in Champions Korea as well in what was a very different era of League of Legends.

Here’s a full list of all LCK & Champions league winning teams and players.

All LCK champions by year and split

Year/SplitTeamPlayers
Champions 2012 SpringMiG BlazeReapered (Formerly FantasyStar), Helios, Ambition, Cpt Jack, Lustboy
Champions 2012 SummerAzubu BlazeReapered, Helios, Ambition, Cpt Jack, Lustboy
Champions 2013 WinterNaJin SwordMakNooN, Watch, SSONG, PraY, Cain
Champions 2013 SpringMVP OzoneHomme, DanDy, Dade, imp, Mata
Champions 2013 SummerSKT T1 2Impact, Bengi, Faker, Piglet, PoohManDu
Champions 2014 WinterSKT T1 KImpact, Bengi, Faker, Piglet, PoohManDu
Champions 2014 SpringSamsung BlueAcorn, Spirit, Dade, Deft, Heart
Champions 2014 SummerKT Rolster Arrowsssumday, KaKAO, Rookie, Arrow, Hachani
Champions 2015 SpringSKT T1MaRin, Tom/Bengi, Easyhoon/Faker, Bang, Wolf
Champions 2015 SummerSKT T1MaRin, Bengi, Faker, Bang, Wolf
LCK 2016 Spring PlayoffsSKT T1Duke, Blank, Faker, Bang, Wolf
LCK 2016 Summer PlayoffsROX TigersSmeb, Peanut, Kuro, PraY, GorillA
LCK 2017 Spring PlayoffsSKT T1Huni, Peanut, Faker, Bang, Wolf
LCK 2017 Summer PlayoffsLongzhu GamingKhan, Cuzz, Bdd, PraY, GorillA
LCK 2018 Spring PlayoffsKingzone DragonXKhan, Peanut, Bdd, PraY, GorillA
LCK 2018 Summer PlayoffsKT RolsterSmeb, Score, Ucal, Deft, Mata
LCK 2019 Spring PlayoffsSKT T1Khan, Clid, Faker, Teddy, Mata
LCK 2019 Summer PlayoffsSKT T1Khan, Clid, Faker, Teddy, Effort
LCK 2020 Spring PlayoffsT1Canna, Cuzz, Faker, Teddy, Effort
LCK 2020 Summer PlayoffsDAMWONNuguri, Canyon, ShowMaker, Ghost, BeryL
LCK 2021 Spring PlayoffsDWG KIAKhan, Canyon, ShowMaker, Ghost, BeryL
LCK 2021 Summer PlayoffsDWG KIAKhan, Canyon, ShowMaker, Ghost, BeryL
LCK 2022 Spring PlayoffsT1Zeus, Oner, Faker, Gumayusi, Keria
LCK 2022 Summer PlayoffsGen.GDoran, Peanut, Chovy, Ruler, Lehends
LCK 2023 Spring PlayoffsGen.GDoran, Peanut, Chovy, Peyz, Delight
LCK 2023 Summer PlayoffsGen.GDoran, Peanut, Chovy, Peyz, Delight
LCK 2024 Spring PlayoffsTBDTBD

Who has won the most LCK trophies?

Let’s be honest, no one’s surprised that Faker has won the most LCK trophies. But, while his record is unlikely to be broken any time soon, it isn’t like Faker is still winning every trophy all the time, either. Here’s a full list of how many trophies every player has won.

Number of LCK TrophiesPlayers
10Faker
6Khan, Peanut
4Bengi, Wolf, Bang, PraY
3Chovy, BeryL, Doran, Canyon, Mata, Teddy, GorillA, Ghost
2PoohManDu, Effort, Bdd, Delight, Deft, Peyz, Clid, Impact, Reapered, Piglet, Dade, MaRin, Delight, Ambition, Cpt Jack, Lustboy
1Oner, Keria, Gumayusi, Zeus, Nuguri, ssumday, Homme, Acorn, MakNooN, Watch, Spirit, SSONG, Rookie, KaKAO, Tom, EasyHoon, Canna, Ucal, imp, Cain, Arrow, Hachani, Heart, Lehends, Cuzz, Score

LCK champions by country

At this time, no one from outside of South Korea has won a tournament in the country. What’s more, there aren’t any players from outside of South Korea participating within the league at all at this time. While there were at one point rumors jojopyun was going to get picked up by an LCK team, he ended up going over to Cloud9.

The closest thing we have currently is Rekkles in the LCK CL.

