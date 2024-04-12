All LCK champions in history: Winning teams and players

The LCK is the South Korea’s premier pro league, home to the best League of Legends players in the world. Here’s a full history of every player and team who has won the LCK.

With the LCK being the winningest region in the world when it comes to Worlds titles, it should come as no surprise that this region is hailed as the best in the world. Teams the world ’round travel there to get the best practice they can both in solo queue and, if they’re lucky enough, scrims.

However, the LCK also has one of the biggest skill disparities between top teams and bottom teams. Over the years, there are a select few teams that have really dominated domestically. It looks like that’ll be no different this year as Gen.G guns for the title.

Additionally, the Champions league that existed before the LCK came out crowned a number of winners in LoL’s very first years as an esport in the region. Teams from other regions competed in Champions Korea as well in what was a very different era of League of Legends.

Here’s a full list of all LCK & Champions league winning teams and players.

All LCK champions by year and split

Year/Split Team Players Champions 2012 Spring MiG Blaze Reapered (Formerly FantasyStar), Helios, Ambition, Cpt Jack, Lustboy Champions 2012 Summer Azubu Blaze Reapered, Helios, Ambition, Cpt Jack, Lustboy Champions 2013 Winter NaJin Sword MakNooN, Watch, SSONG, PraY, Cain Champions 2013 Spring MVP Ozone Homme, DanDy, Dade, imp, Mata Champions 2013 Summer SKT T1 2 Impact, Bengi, Faker, Piglet, PoohManDu Champions 2014 Winter SKT T1 K Impact, Bengi, Faker, Piglet, PoohManDu Champions 2014 Spring Samsung Blue Acorn, Spirit, Dade, Deft, Heart Champions 2014 Summer KT Rolster Arrows ssumday, KaKAO, Rookie, Arrow, Hachani Champions 2015 Spring SKT T1 MaRin, Tom/Bengi, Easyhoon/Faker, Bang, Wolf Champions 2015 Summer SKT T1 MaRin, Bengi, Faker, Bang, Wolf LCK 2016 Spring Playoffs SKT T1 Duke, Blank, Faker, Bang, Wolf LCK 2016 Summer Playoffs ROX Tigers Smeb, Peanut, Kuro, PraY, GorillA LCK 2017 Spring Playoffs SKT T1 Huni, Peanut, Faker, Bang, Wolf LCK 2017 Summer Playoffs Longzhu Gaming Khan, Cuzz, Bdd, PraY, GorillA LCK 2018 Spring Playoffs Kingzone DragonX Khan, Peanut, Bdd, PraY, GorillA LCK 2018 Summer Playoffs KT Rolster Smeb, Score, Ucal, Deft, Mata LCK 2019 Spring Playoffs SKT T1 Khan, Clid, Faker, Teddy, Mata LCK 2019 Summer Playoffs SKT T1 Khan, Clid, Faker, Teddy, Effort LCK 2020 Spring Playoffs T1 Canna, Cuzz, Faker, Teddy, Effort LCK 2020 Summer Playoffs DAMWON Nuguri, Canyon, ShowMaker, Ghost, BeryL LCK 2021 Spring Playoffs DWG KIA Khan, Canyon, ShowMaker, Ghost, BeryL LCK 2021 Summer Playoffs DWG KIA Khan, Canyon, ShowMaker, Ghost, BeryL LCK 2022 Spring Playoffs T1 Zeus, Oner, Faker, Gumayusi, Keria LCK 2022 Summer Playoffs Gen.G Doran, Peanut, Chovy, Ruler, Lehends LCK 2023 Spring Playoffs Gen.G Doran, Peanut, Chovy, Peyz, Delight LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs Gen.G Doran, Peanut, Chovy, Peyz, Delight LCK 2024 Spring Playoffs TBD TBD

Who has won the most LCK trophies?

Let’s be honest, no one’s surprised that Faker has won the most LCK trophies. But, while his record is unlikely to be broken any time soon, it isn’t like Faker is still winning every trophy all the time, either. Here’s a full list of how many trophies every player has won.

Number of LCK Trophies Players 10 Faker 6 Khan, Peanut 4 Bengi, Wolf, Bang, PraY 3 Chovy, BeryL, Doran, Canyon, Mata, Teddy, GorillA, Ghost 2 PoohManDu, Effort, Bdd, Delight, Deft, Peyz, Clid, Impact, Reapered, Piglet, Dade, MaRin, Delight, Ambition, Cpt Jack, Lustboy 1 Oner, Keria, Gumayusi, Zeus, Nuguri, ssumday, Homme, Acorn, MakNooN, Watch, Spirit, SSONG, Rookie, KaKAO, Tom, EasyHoon, Canna, Ucal, imp, Cain, Arrow, Hachani, Heart, Lehends, Cuzz, Score

LCK champions by country

At this time, no one from outside of South Korea has won a tournament in the country. What’s more, there aren’t any players from outside of South Korea participating within the league at all at this time. While there were at one point rumors jojopyun was going to get picked up by an LCK team, he ended up going over to Cloud9.

The closest thing we have currently is Rekkles in the LCK CL.