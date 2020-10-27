Team Liquid has reportedly tabled a lucrative $4.2 million dollar deal that would make off-contract mid lane star Nicolaj “Jensen” Jensen the highest-paid player in LCS history, following rival Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg’s shock retirement.

Jensen has been at the center of Liquid’s League of Legends roster since 2019, when he jumped ship from Cloud9 after a Worlds semi-final run in South Korea.

The Danish mid laner, who has played in the North American league for the past six years, has already won four LCS titles with Liquid. He became a competition resident in May 2019, and has long been considered one of the league’s best.

With Bjergsen announcing his shock retirement, Jensen’s value skyrocketed. The mid laner, 25, is off-contract on Nov. 27, but seems set to stay in the blue and black of Team Liquid for another three years, according to insider Travis Gafford.

Jensen will reportedly accept the $4.2 million deal. Once he’s signed on the dotted line, the Dane will become the highest-paid LCS player the North American comp has ever had, dwarfing the previous richest contract by a long margin.

Liquid also holds the soon-to-be second-highest deal, a $3.4 million contract over three years for world champion Jung “Impact” Eon-yeong. The top lane star ⁠— who claimed Worlds glory with SKT in 2013 ⁠— is reportedly leaving Liquid, however.

He will be followed out the door by Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen, insider rumors have suggested. Liquid’s plans are to build around boom ADC star Edward “Tactical” Ra and 2020’s most valuable player Jo “CoreJJ” Yong-in moving forward.

Liquid is also eyeing FlyQuest’s Lucas “Santorin” Larsen to round out their 2021 roster, according to sources. They have not yet officially approached the jungle star.

Liquid are in the process of overhauling their 2020 roster after a mixed reception at Worlds this year. The North American representatives travelled to Shanghai as the LCS third seed, and blew through the Play-Ins before chalking up a 3-3 record in groups to exit in 9th/12th.

In the process, Liquid beat European heavyweights G2 Esports and Worlds finalists Suning — who face Damwon Gaming this Saturday for the 2020 title — but a failure to make the quarter-finals has seen the team reshuffle the roster regardless.

Dexerto will keep you updated on all the LCS roster shuffles as the 2021 season approaches. Domestic League of Legends returns in early January.