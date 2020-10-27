 Jensen to re-sign with Team Liquid in record-breaking $4.2 million LCS deal - Dexerto
Logo
League of Legends

Team Liquid set to re-sign Jensen in record-breaking $4.2 million LCS deal

Published: 27/Oct/2020 23:55

by Isaac McIntyre
Riot Games

Share

Jensen LCS Team Liquid

Team Liquid has reportedly tabled a lucrative $4.2 million dollar deal that would make off-contract mid lane star Nicolaj “Jensen” Jensen the highest-paid player in LCS history, following rival Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg’s shock retirement.

Jensen has been at the center of Liquid’s League of Legends roster since 2019, when he jumped ship from Cloud9 after a Worlds semi-final run in South Korea.

The Danish mid laner, who has played in the North American league for the past six years, has already won four LCS titles with Liquid. He became a competition resident in May 2019, and has long been considered one of the league’s best.

With Bjergsen announcing his shock retirement, Jensen’s value skyrocketed. The mid laner, 25, is off-contract on Nov. 27, but seems set to stay in the blue and black of Team Liquid for another three years, according to insider Travis Gafford.

Jensen will reportedly accept the $4.2 million deal. Once he’s signed on the dotted line, the Dane will become the highest-paid LCS player the North American comp has ever had, dwarfing the previous richest contract by a long margin.

Jensen is one of the undisputed best stars in the LCS, especially after becoming an NA resident in 2019.
Riot Games
Jensen is one of the undisputed best stars in the LCS, especially after becoming an NA resident in 2019.

Liquid also holds the soon-to-be second-highest deal, a $3.4 million contract over three years for world champion Jung “Impact” Eon-yeong. The top lane star ⁠— who claimed Worlds glory with SKT in 2013 ⁠— is reportedly leaving Liquid, however.

He will be followed out the door by Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen, insider rumors have suggested. Liquid’s plans are to build around boom ADC star Edward “Tactical” Ra and 2020’s most valuable player Jo “CoreJJ” Yong-in moving forward.

Liquid is also eyeing FlyQuest’s Lucas “Santorin” Larsen to round out their 2021 roster, according to sources. They have not yet officially approached the jungle star.

Santorin could be the final piece of Team Liquid's emerging 2021 puzzle.
Riot Games
Santorin could be the final piece of Team Liquid’s emerging 2021 puzzle.

Liquid are in the process of overhauling their 2020 roster after a mixed reception at Worlds this year. The North American representatives travelled to Shanghai as the LCS third seed, and blew through the Play-Ins before chalking up a 3-3 record in groups to exit in 9th/12th.

In the process, Liquid beat European heavyweights G2 Esports and Worlds finalists Suning — who face Damwon Gaming this Saturday for the 2020 title — but a failure to make the quarter-finals has seen the team reshuffle the roster regardless.

Dexerto will keep you updated on all the LCS roster shuffles as the 2021 season approaches. Domestic League of Legends returns in early January.

Call of Duty

How to watch $25K Mutineers Pro-Am Warzone event: stream, teams, bracket

Published: 27/Oct/2020 20:44 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 20:45

by Albert Petrosyan
Florida Mutineers

Share

Florida Mutineers Warzone

Call of Duty League franchise, Florida Mutineers, are hosting the Elite Gamer Pro-Am Warzone tournament featuring big-name pros and content creators battling it out for a slice of the $25,000 prize pool.

With the dog days of the Call of Duty League offseason very much upon us, more and more teams are entering the business of hosting Warzone competitions, with the Florida Mutineers being the latest example.

Along with one of their leading sponsors, Cox, the Mutineers have organized the Elite Gamer event, a series of Warzone tournaments that, today, culminates with a $25,000 championship featuring a lot of popular figures in and out of the gaming world.

Before that players in the United States got the chance to compete in several smaller play-in competitions, which featured their own prizes as well as qualifier spots for today’s main event.

Warzone Florida Mutineers
Infinity Ward
Warzone tournaments have been all the rage in CoD since the CDL’s offseason began.

When is the Mutineers’ Elite Gamer Championship?

The competition is taking place on Tuesday, October 27, starting at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET / 9 PM UK and expected to last at least several hours.

It’s being streamed live on the Florida Mutineers’ official Twitch channel, which we’ve included below for your convenience.

Elite Gamer Warzone tourney teams & bracket

There are a total of 18 teams competing in this competition – ten that were invited and another eight that qualified via that four qualifier tournaments held throughout October.

The ten invited teams feature a mix of Warzone “pros” and high-profile amateur players, including the likes of athletes, musicians, and other celebrity figures.

Invited teams:

  • Antwuan Woods & Splack (play-in)
  • Seth Curry & LGTN (play-in)
  • LEGIQN & ZLaner (play-in)
  • MerK & Maven (play-in)
  • Symfuhny & Tfue
  • FaZe Bloo & Clutchbelk
  • Pamaj & Skyz
  • Karma & Stukawaki
  • Super Duper Kyle & ScummN
  • Might Mouse & BigDaddyRyyy

Qualified teams:

  • Tommey & Aydan (Qualifier #1)
  • aHTracT- & Dezmond (Qualifier #2)
  • GunsWorld & Djmas23(Qualifier #3)
  • PaceSetter & GangstazSalute88(Qualifier #4)
  • Kekoa & RussDaddy (Qualifier #5)
  • SloppyHarry & Unifyz(Qualifier #6)
  • Immude & Cinco (Qualifier #7)
  • Falnets & Shmelt (Qualifier #8)

Bracket:

Mutineers Warzone bracket
Florida Mutineers
The starting bracket for the Florida Mutineer’s Pro-Am Warzone tournament.

Format, rules, prizing

This is a single-elimination duos tournament that uses the popular bot-race format, meaning that teams matched up in the bracket must queue into a public quads lobby together. So, while they’re technically teammates in-game, they’re opponents for the purposes of the event.

All matches are best-of-three, with the combined number of kills between each pair of players counting as their score. The duo that gets more eliminations in a single game of Warzone is considered the victor of that game, and the first to win two of those advances in the bracket.

As for the prizing, $15,000 of the $25,000 goes to the champion team, $5,000 to the second-place duo, and another $5,000 will be donated to the Call of Duty Endowment.