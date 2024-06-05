LEGO Architecture Notre Dame officially released & here’s where you can buy it

The LEGO Notre Dame is finally on sale. Here are the highlights of this set, how much it costs, and where you can buy it.

LEGO’s Architecture catalog comprises of awe-inspiring sets, each designed to transport LEGO enthusiasts to iconic locations around the globe. These include the brick-built Statue of Liberty, the Great Pyramid of Giza, and Taj Mahal to name but a few. However, it’s worth noting that the latter model will be retired in 2024. So it’s best to grab it sooner rather than later.

Now, LEGO has released another kit to take the Taj Mahal’s place, a detailed recreation of Notre Dame.

Where to buy the LEGO Architecture Notre Dame de Paris set

You can purchase this spectacular kit at the LEGO Store or Best Buy. The set is priced at $229.99.

Considering everything this set has to offer — an extensive number of pieces, an enthralling building experience, impressive detailing, and display value — it isn’t that unreasonable.

LEGO

Designed for adults aged 18 and up, the LEGO interpretation of this historic cathedral comprises the most bricks of any Architecture set you can buy. The kit contains 4383 pieces. Each brick clicks together to create an authentically detailed model of the Notre Dame before the fire in 2019.

The impressive recreation’s exterior features original design elements. Among many others, these include the central spire, which is surrounded by statues, bell towers, and the building’s curved rear section. Rose windows are also present.

LEGO

However, there is much more to this set than its exterior. Removing the roof and towers provides you with a glimpse of the interior columns, arches, and black-and-white flooring.

The completed model stands 13 inches tall, eight-and-a-half inches wide, and 16 inches deep. Considering its authentic design and size, it will make for an eye-catching centerpiece, whether displayed in your home or office. A nameplate is also included for display purposes.

LEGO

