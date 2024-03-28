LEGO Technic Ford Mustang Shelby gets whopping 36% off at Amazon

Amazon is continuing to cut the prices of LEGO Technic. Amazon has now discounted the LEGO Technic Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 by a whopping 36%.

The Ford Mustang is the best-selling sports car in not only America but, for more than a decade, the world. It’s no wonder why — The Mustang badge has an illustrious history. As such, in 2022, LEGO introduced a LEGO Technic version of what was then the most focused Mustang yet, the Shelby-tuned Mustang GT500.

Amazon has now reduced the price of this kit by a tremendous 36%. So, if you ever wanted to add it to your LEGO Technic collection, now is the time.

LEGO

The LEGO Technic Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is a must-have for fans of the Blue Oval brand from as young as nine years old and up. Not only does it provide an enjoyable building experience, but, when each of its pieces have been clicked together, you can immerse yourself into the experience of racing with this model.

The LEGO replica of Ford’s supercharged Shelby Mustang GT500 is equipped with a couple of pull-back motors, which allows you to line it up at your chosen starting line and set off for a drag race. In addition, with LEGO’s AR smartphone app, you can put the brick-built muscle car to the test by completing several challenges on a virtual racetrack.

LEGO

Comprising 544 pieces, each of which is finished in lime green, the completed model measures three inches tall, four-and-a-half inches wide, and 10.5 inches long. It may not be that large in scale, yet, with its vibrant color scheme, it will look great on display.

It will look especially good next to your other Ford-inspired LEGO sets, such as the new LEGO Speed Champions Ford Mustang Dark Horse and LEGO Technic Ford GT. The set will also make for a great gift.

