LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 gets more than $70 off at Best Buy

The LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 has to be one of the best LEGO Technic sets for adults. Best Buy is now offering it at a discount of more than $70.

Lamborghini is widely regarded as producing the first-ever supercar to grace the road. The car in question? The exquisitely exotic Miura. Since the latter’s introduction in 1966, the Raging Bull brand has become synonymous with creating some of the most sought-after supercars in history. Every car adorning the Lamborghini moniker arguably is. The Sián FKP 37 is no exception.

Named for the late Volkswagen Group CEO Ferdinand Karl Piech, who was born in 1937 (yup, that’s where “FPK” and “37” in this hypercar’s name are derived from), the Sián FPK 37 is a magnificent piece of machinery. So, what does Sián stand for? Well, in the local dialect, it means “flash of lightning”.

Like the original, the LEGO-reimagined Sián FPK 37 is superb. What’s more, Best Buy is offering this kit at a $71 discount (if you are a Plus or Total member, that is). So, if you ever wanted to get your hands on the angular tiller of this head-turning Lamborghini, it’s best to sign up and grab it now. The discount brings the price down to $378.95.

LEGO

So, what can you expect from this set? Well, for starters, the intricately detailed LEGO replica features an array of authentic design elements.

Dressed in lime green, this LEGO Technic Lamborghini is equipped with a LEGO-reimagined V12 engine, replete with moving pistons, and a working eight-speed transmission, which is activated by a paddle gearshift. It also features functional steering, all-wheel drive, and fore and aft suspension. What’s more, you can lower the rear wing.

This Lamborghini-inspired LEGO Technic model sits on a set of gold-colored wheels, just like the original. It also features opening Scissors-design doors. You can even open the hood to reveal the unique serial number and stow away your luggage. A brick version of the latter is included.

LEGO

A glance inside reveals the LEGO version’s accurate interior detailing. The instrument cluster is reminiscent of the real-life model’s unit. There are also Lamborghini badges on the steering wheel and the seats’ headrests.

Considering all of this, the LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 has to be one of the best LEGO Technic sets for adults. The set comprises 3696 pieces. The completed build measures five inches tall, nine inches wide, and 23 inches long.

Considering all of its intricate detailing, vivid color scheme, and size, this LEGO Technic model is worthy of centerpiece status. It will look great when displayed in your home, or office, or when parked on a shelf in your garage. Besides, who doesn’t want to say they own a Lamborghini?

LEGO

