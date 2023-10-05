Feds auction off jailed YouTuber’s 57 cars including Power Rangers Lamborghini

Former YouTuber Bill Omar Carrasquillo, best known online as ‘Omi in a Hellcat’ is currently serving a five-and-a-half-year prison sentence. While in jail, US Marshals are auctioning off his enormous vehicle collection with 57 cars, motorbikes, and more all up for grabs.

Carrasquillo built a social media empire with almost a million subscribers on YouTube following his car-related content over the years. However, the former content creator happened to be involved with a number of illegal schemes involving copyright infringement, money laundering, and fraud.

Owing just shy of $50 million to various impacted parties, Carrasquillo is currently serving a five-and-a-half-year prison sentence. A few months into his time, however, US Marshals are now auctioning off his personal collection that was seized during the arrest.

With 57 items being put up, everything from fancy motorbikes to custom, one-of-one Lamborghinis are all on sale, with some bids already climbing beyond $380,000.

YouTube: Omi In a Hellcat Omi In a Hellcat is currently serving time.

The final auction itself is currently scheduled for Friday, October 13, though interested buyers have already been placing early bids online.

Topping the bill is the Carrasquillo’s custom-wrapped Power Rangers-themed Lamborghini. First showcased back in 2019, Omi in a Hellcat had one of his Lambo’s covered in unique decals representing the iconic characters through multiple generations.

Not only that, but the custom job also came with added lighting effects throughout, with LEDs added around the wheels, under the car itself, and around its spoiler.

Despite this vehicle being wrapped specifically for Carrasquillo, anyone can now make their bid to become the new owner, along with 56 other vehicles on offer as well. Though it’s worth bearing in mind this one currently sits at a bid of $382,000 USD, with 52 bids already ramping the price up.

From Jeep’s to Bentley’s and plenty more inbetween, the entire lot is expected to generate millions when all is said and done.