Omni-Man vs Spider-Man is a silly debate — there’s a clear winner

Omni-Man vs Spider-Man: it’s a fight that’d probably be over faster than you could say Viltrumite, but some fans think the friendly neighborhood hero would stand a chance.

With Invincible Season 2 nearing its finale, an inevitable brand of discussion has once again emerged on social media: debates weighing up who’d win between Omni-Man and… well, any other character from Marvel and DC (plus Homelander, but Robert Kirkman knows how that’d go down).

On X/Twitter, @FatalJayShow posted an image of Homelander and Omni-Man facing off against the entire Marvel universe, asking: “How would this end?”

One user, @ScratchAE__, replied: “Real talk they don’t even get past Spider-Man.”

Let’s just think about it for a second. Spider-Man is incredibly strong, fast, and agile. While not properly stress-tested in the MCU, it’s believed he can lift at least 10 tons (although, it should be noted that his true strength isn’t entirely clear in the comics either). Also, in 2022’s Devil’s Reign event, he survived a blast from a cannon designed to take down the Hulk, so his durability may be far beyond what we know right now.

There’s another caveat: this could all depend on which version of Spider-Man you’re talking about. If it’s Tom Holland’s webhead, there isn’t even a fight. If it’s the one from Amazing Spider-Man #270 who beat a Herald of Galactus… okay, at least you have a point.

However, we have to look at the facts: Omni-Man is one of the strongest Viltrumites in existence, capable of leveling an entire planet in the time it takes Spidey to swing from one end of New York City to the other. He once diverted an asteroid the size of Texas — that’s a big hunk of rock, and while we can debate the differences in flying and standing strength ’til we’re red in the face, one thing is clear: he’s a beast, and unless Spidey had some extraordinary armor and a lot of prep time, he wouldn’t even stand a chance.

“I am the biggest Spider-Man fanboy ever and he does easily deal with Homelander. But Omni-Man brutalizes him,” one user tweeted. “Nah Omni-Man could kill most versions of Spider-Man I think,” another wrote. “You have to be majorly coping if you think that Spider-Man stands even the slightest chance against Omni-Man. I love both characters, but Omni-Man is basically unstoppable,” a third wrote.

Redditors also agree. “I’m a huge Spidey fan, but Nolan doesn’t break a sweat and breaks Pete in two. With prep time, Peter could probably have a chance albeit high difficulty,” one wrote.

“Viltrumites are tough enough to literally fight on the surface of the sun without dying for at least a little while. I’m a huge Spidey fan but I don’t think he’s taking this,” another commented. “Seeing all these matchups that Pete simply cannot win hurt my Spider-Man-loving heart. There’s just plain no way Peter can take down Omni-Man. Delay him a while, sure. Maybe even make him say ‘Ow’ once or twice. But he can’t meaningfully hurt the guy, much less beat him,” a third wrote.

Invincible Season 2 Episode 8 will premiere this Thursday, April 4. In the meantime, check out the show’s massive cast list and all of its characters.