GamingLego

LEGO reveals the first ever D&D set: Price, release date & more

Jack Bye
D&D LEGO Set with box

D&D and LEGO join forces to bring the first-ever official set to life, and it’s got a whole celebration behind it too.

LEGO is officially unveiling its first official D&D set – LEGO Ideas Dungeons and Dragons: Red Dragon’s Tale. It’s just in time for the venerable RPG’s 50th Anniversary. With new rulesets and high-level adventures, D&D 50th celebrations will soon be kicking into high gear, and this LEGO release is a big part of that.

The LEGO Ideas Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon’s Tale set sees one fan’s epic fantasy brought to life, as this contest-winning set was initially designed by a 32-year-old D&D fan.

Lucas Bolt crafted the winning entry and worked with the LEGO design team to make the finished product the best it could be.

When does the D&D LEGO set launch?

D&D LEGO Set on black background

For those looking to buy this incredible D&D crossover set, it can be found for Lego Insiders on April 1 onwards at Lego stores and a dedicated website. Following this, the set will be available to all from April 4 onwards.

Get the D&D set direct from LEGO

How much does the LEGO D&D set cost?

lego D&D set

The set will be priced at $359.99. Purchasing this set between the 1st and 7th of April will allow buyers to receive a LEGO D&D Mimic dice box for free.

What’s included in the LEGO D&D set?

D&D LEGO set on a table, dragon on top

Featuring 3745 individual pieces, this set includes a tavern, dungeon, and tower all in one, really getting to the heart of many classic D&D adventures and settings. Of course, a D&D set would be nothing without a party of adventurers ready to explore, and a group of minifigures play that role perfectly. An Orc Rogue, Gnome Fighter, Elf Wizard, and Dwarf Cleric comprise this classic party.

What’s more, the set contains a handful of classic D&D monsters cast in LEGO form, including a Beholder, Displacer Beast, Owlbear, and, of course, a Red Dragon.

While this set sees D&D come to life in LEGO form, the inverse is happening too. A unique D&D adventure book – created in collaboration between the LEGO Group and the D&D team at Wizards of the Coast – will be available as a free download for LEGO insiders.

A full paperback book can also be purchased for 2700 Insider points. For those not on the Insider program, the book can still be found on D&D Beyond.

lego D&D set from the back showing a secret house

For those on the fence as to how well D&D and LEGO can mix, the LEGO group is going all-out to win fans of either product over.

Some of the biggest names in the TTRPG space – Anjali Bhimani, Luis Carazzo, and Ginny Di – have all taken part in a custom adventure, with LEGO Designer Jordan Scott and set mastermind Lucas Bolt diving in as members of the party.

The pre-recorded game will premiere on LEGO.com/DnD, as well as the Dungeons & Dragons Twitch and Youtube channels on April 6 at 09:00 PDT / 12:00 EDT / 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST / 00:00 CST.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

Related Topics

About The Author

Jack Bye

Ecommerce writer with an MA in Creative Writing, covering MTG, DnD, and everything tabletop for Dexerto. Previously at WePC and VideoGamer. When not rolling dice and shuffling decks, he's playing old RPGs and wishing someone would remaster Skies of Arcadia already. You can reach him at Jack.Bye@Dexerto.com