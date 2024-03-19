LEGO reveals the first ever D&D set: Price, release date & more

D&D and LEGO join forces to bring the first-ever official set to life, and it’s got a whole celebration behind it too.

LEGO is officially unveiling its first official D&D set – LEGO Ideas Dungeons and Dragons: Red Dragon’s Tale. It’s just in time for the venerable RPG’s 50th Anniversary. With new rulesets and high-level adventures, D&D 50th celebrations will soon be kicking into high gear, and this LEGO release is a big part of that.

The LEGO Ideas Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon’s Tale set sees one fan’s epic fantasy brought to life, as this contest-winning set was initially designed by a 32-year-old D&D fan.

Lucas Bolt crafted the winning entry and worked with the LEGO design team to make the finished product the best it could be.

When does the D&D LEGO set launch?

For those looking to buy this incredible D&D crossover set, it can be found for Lego Insiders on April 1 onwards at Lego stores and a dedicated website. Following this, the set will be available to all from April 4 onwards.

How much does the LEGO D&D set cost?

The set will be priced at $359.99. Purchasing this set between the 1st and 7th of April will allow buyers to receive a LEGO D&D Mimic dice box for free.

What’s included in the LEGO D&D set?

Featuring 3745 individual pieces, this set includes a tavern, dungeon, and tower all in one, really getting to the heart of many classic D&D adventures and settings. Of course, a D&D set would be nothing without a party of adventurers ready to explore, and a group of minifigures play that role perfectly. An Orc Rogue, Gnome Fighter, Elf Wizard, and Dwarf Cleric comprise this classic party.

What’s more, the set contains a handful of classic D&D monsters cast in LEGO form, including a Beholder, Displacer Beast, Owlbear, and, of course, a Red Dragon.

While this set sees D&D come to life in LEGO form, the inverse is happening too. A unique D&D adventure book – created in collaboration between the LEGO Group and the D&D team at Wizards of the Coast – will be available as a free download for LEGO insiders.

A full paperback book can also be purchased for 2700 Insider points. For those not on the Insider program, the book can still be found on D&D Beyond.

For those on the fence as to how well D&D and LEGO can mix, the LEGO group is going all-out to win fans of either product over.

Some of the biggest names in the TTRPG space – Anjali Bhimani, Luis Carazzo, and Ginny Di – have all taken part in a custom adventure, with LEGO Designer Jordan Scott and set mastermind Lucas Bolt diving in as members of the party.

The pre-recorded game will premiere on LEGO.com/DnD, as well as the Dungeons & Dragons Twitch and Youtube channels on April 6 at 09:00 PDT / 12:00 EDT / 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST / 00:00 CST.

