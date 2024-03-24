Joker 2’s musical twist has everyone making the same joke

Joker 2’s new musical twist has fans baffled over what to expect, and they’re all making the same joke on social media.

We already knew that Joker 2 (aka: Joker: Folie à Deux) would be a musical of sorts. You don’t just cast Lady Gaga and get away with keeping something like that a secret, you know. But recent reports have specified that the upcoming DC movie won’t just be any old musical, no, no. It will in fact be a jukebox musical, a fact that has sent many fans into a frenzy.

According to Variety, Joker 2 will integrate at least 15 “very well-known songs”, including the number ‘That’s Entertainment’ from the 1953 musical The Band Wagon. Where it was previously thought that Joker 2 might be a musical made-up of original tracks, this recent reveal has completely obliterated whatever expectations fans might have had.

Upon hearing the news, fans have taken to social media to make musical-infused jokes surrounding the sequel, and many of them all point to the same inspiration: Glee.

“Finally, a movie for Gleeks,” one X user wrote, while another added: “They think they Glee.”

“So you’re telling me Joker joins a glee club,” said another. “So Joker 2 is basically an episode of Glee?” a fourth wrote.

Indeed, Glee, which ran from 2009-2015 on Fox, was famous for being essentially a jukebox musical. Even today, almost a decade after the show finished airing, hit covers from the show will still permeate pop culture for reasons completely unknown.

Clearly, the fact that the Joker and Harley Quinn will be belting out popular music has struck a chord in Glee fans, prompting them to make the connection.

“They made Joker into Glee that’s crazy,” one comment said.

“We’re getting Joker (Glee version)???????” another wrote.

While Glee doesn’t have a monopoly on cover songs, there’s something about the idea of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga swaggering around Gotham, belting out ballads that’s undeniably theatrical, over-the-top, and….well, Glee-ish.

Joker: Folie à Deux is due for release on October 4, 2024.