D&D 5e revives classic adventure and you can play it for free

A classic adventure initially penned by the co-creator of Dungeons & Dragons has been revived for 5e, and you can play it now, including with competitive tournament rules.

The Lost Caverns of Tsojcanth was a D&D adventure written by Gary Gygax in 1982. It was designed as a tournament adventure that multiple groups could play through at a convention and compete for the highest score.

This classic adventure has been revived as part of D&D’s 50th anniversary celebrations. Now called “Descent into the Lost Caverns of Tsojcanth,” players can explore this adventure for free on D&D Beyond by claiming it here. All you need is a D&D Beyond account.

Descent into the Lost Caverns of Tsojcanth is a 9th-level adventure involving players exploring the abandoned lair of Iggwilv, the Witch Queen, who D&D fans might know better as Tasha. Iggwilv might be gone, but some of her powerful magic items were left behind. Unfortunately, powerful monsters are now squatting in her old home.

Like the original version of the adventure, Descent into the Lost Caverns of Tsojcanth has optional tournament rules. Players can gain or lose points, depending on their actions, allowing them to compare their scores with other groups online.

DMs are also expected to set a four-hour timer, ending the quest when time runs out and ensuring everyone has an equal chance to finish the story.

It bears mentioning that this is an abridged version of the quest, as an expanded print version will appear in the upcoming Quests from the Infinite Staircase adventure anthology, which will be released on July 16, 2024.

Still, the free version offers a sizeable adventure, with new magic items and a revamped classic monster who will be familiar to fans of the Drizzt Do’Urden novels.

Descent into the Lost Caverns of Tsojcanth’s competitive rules also distinguish it from most official adventures and campaigns released by Wizards of the Coast. This makes it a great option for a one-shot D&D 5e game, especially as it’s free and comes with pre-generated characters.

