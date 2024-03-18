Spider-Man horror movie drops trailer and fans have one major issue

The first trailer for a Spider-Man horror movie titled The Spider and starring a Walking Dead star has dropped — but fans have one major issue with it.

As Marvel’s most successful character in film, Spider-Man has had a long and illustrious career on the big screen, with various actors taking on the role of Peter Parker over the years.

Although some argue certain movies have horror elements to them, particularly when it comes to Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, the friendly neighborhood superhero is now getting a full genre flick.

Directed by Andy Chen and starring The Walking Dead alum Chandler Riggs as the Webslinger, The Spider puts a sinister twist on The Amazing Spider-Man comics — but some movie fans have taken issue with the film’s first trailer.

Article continues after ad

Fans highlight one major issue with Spider-Man horror movie

The first trailer for The Spider dropped last week, and while it’s pitched as “a new horror take on Spider-man,” fans have one issue: it doesn’t look like a horror movie.

Article continues after ad

Much like traditional Spidey lore, the trailer shows Riggs’ Parker getting bitten by a radioactive spider before enjoying his newfound powers. But at the end, we see flashes of grisly images — an infected bite, Peter’s face covered in blood, and closeups of creepy crawlies.

The edgy music and dark hues add to the atmosphere, but some viewers aren’t buying it. As said by one X user: “I mean it looks kinda impressive but what makes it a horror movie? The A24 type of music used for the trailer? Just looks like a regular Spider-Man movie to me. Like if they went down the darker mature Batman Begins route. Chandler Riggs does look perfectly cast though.”

Article continues after ad

Another simply asked, “Where’s the horror?” While a third added, “Can’t see any horror, but it’s still Spider-Man, I’ll take it!” A fourth chimed in, “There’s literally no horror element in this but maybe they’re going to a psychological thriller route.”

Article continues after ad

Others are just excited by the premise. As per its production company Locust Garden, The Spider is “based off of characters from The Amazing Spider-Man comics by Marvel.” It goes on to state that it’s a “non-profit fan film, unaffiliated and not endorsed by Marvel, Sony, or Disney.”

“Chandler Riggs as Peter Parker? UH, HELL YEAH!” said one, while another commented, “This is what Sony should be doing with his character.” A third wrote, “I have been manifesting this for years, you have no idea how happy this makes me.”

Article continues after ad

Although there’s no official release date, Locust Garden promises The Spider is “coming soon.” Until then, check out all of the new movies hitting streaming this month, and head here for new TV shows releasing in March.