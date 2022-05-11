Legends of Runeterra: Worldwalker expansion – Reveal date, new cards & Path of Champions 2.0

Legends of Runeterra will receive a new expansion soon, introducing four new champions and plenty more. Here’s all we know about Legends of Runeterra: Worldwalker

Legends of Runeterra puts League of Legends and its huge cast of characters into a card game that’s every bit as addictive as the genre’s finest — and it keeps growing.

After the excellent Curious Journey and a second Anniversary event, Riot is showing no signs of slowing down — with a full reveal of the next expansion, Legends of Runeterra: Worldwalker, coming very soon.

Riot has promised more standalone expansions going forward, coming in all shapes and sizes. Here’s all we know so far.

Is there a Legends of Runeterra: Worldwalker release date?

While Riot’s press release said it’ll launch in May, we don’t yet know when exactly Legends of Runeterra’s Worldwalker expansion will arrive, but we do know when we can find out.

Deck builders can tune in to an interactive reveal stream on Friday, May 13 at 9 AM PST / 12PM EST / 5PM BST / 6PM CEST for a look at new cards and champions, and the chance to ask questions for the devs to answer on stream via this link.

As with all LoR expansions, Worldwalker will be free to all players but you’ll need to unlock cards as you go.

Trailer

Sadly, there’s no expansion just yet, but we do have an idea of what to expect thanks to the developer overview of the game’s 2022 lineup, which showcases new cards and PvE content as part of the “May & Beyond” section of the roadmap.

New champions

At the time of writing, we only know of one new champion joining the Legends of Runeterra: Worldwalker expansion roster — and that’s Jhin.

It’ll be interesting to see how the virtuoso fares in card form, and whether he’ll make use of any new keywords. Could it be a sign that more Ionian champions are joining the game? We’ve had plenty in Legends of Runeterra, but we’re still missing the likes of Rakan, Varus, Wukong, and Master Yi among others.

Jhin will mark the first “Runeterra champion” since he’s not defined by a single region. That means players will be able to build decks with rules specific to that character.

New cards

We’re expecting to see new cards via reveals on Mobalytics.gg, but we’ve not seen them yet. What we do know is that over 65 new cards are being added to the game.

Path of Champions 2.0

Path of Champions is a PvE mode that lets players build a deck through a series of encounters, and it’s getting a 2.0 overhaul when Worldwalker arrives.

In the video further up the page, Riot committed to “remaking” the game mode to be “even more immersive and rewarding”, with campaigns specific to each champion.

Players can expect more flexibility from the new mode, and progression will be reset in that mode.

Expeditions are being removed from the game with the idea being to rework them going forward.

That’s all we know about the Legends of Runeterra: Worldwalker expansion so far, but we’ll update this page as we hear more.