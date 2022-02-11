Legends of Runeterra: A Curious Journey expansion – New champions, cards & keywords

Legends of Runeterra is about to receive a new set, with new champions, cards, and cosmetics to unlock, as well as a game-changing new keyword. Here’s everything we know about Legends of Runeterra: A Curious Journey.

Riot Games’ card game Legends of Runeterra takes the League of Legends franchise to a new strategic perspective, and it’s one of the most popular digital card games around.

The game keeps growing with new seasonal content, and the next expansion, A Curious Journey, is fast approaching.

Legends of Runeterra: A Curious Journey release date

The expansion will arrive on PC and mobile on February 16, meaning players don’t have long to wait.

As with all LoR expansions, A Curious Journey will be free to all players but you’ll need to unlock cards as you go.

Trailer

Check out the expansion’s trailer below.

New Champions

Galio

A Curious Journey sees the long-awaited arrival of Galio, who levels up when allies have over 25 HP combined. Check out his card below:

Yuumi

The other confirmed Champion is Yuumi, who makes use of the new “Attach” keyword to power up allies. You can see her cards below:

New cards

As is usually the case, Riot has been steadily revealing new cards through Mobalytics.gg, with plenty of new Fae followers like the Gleaming Lantern and Blastcone Seedling joining the fray.

There are new Demacian units, too, including the Petracite Stag, Durand Sculptor, and the Mountain Drake, as well as new spells like Winds of War which heals an ally before making them strike an enemy directly.

New keywords

Keywords are an important part of Legends of Runeterra, and so far we know of two new ones arriving in the Curious Journey expansion.

Attach

This means a card can be played on another card, granting it the attached unit’s stats and keywords.

Formidable

This keyword means that a unit will strike with its health instead of its power. So the Petracite Hound will hit like a 2/2, rather than its base stats of 0/2.

That’s all we know about the Legends of Runeterra: A Curious Journey expansion so far, but we’ll update this page as we hear more.