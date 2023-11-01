TFT developer accidentally leaks the return of Region Portals in Set 10

A TFT developer has accidentally leaked that the popular Region Portals mechanic in Set 9 will be returning in the upcoming Set 10 in some form.

Set 9 of Teamfight Tactics is slowly coming to a close, meaning that we’ll soon have our hands on a brand-new set to muck around with. The introduction of a new set means new units, traits, and classes to test out, as well as new set mechanics that will help spice up the game mode.

Article continues after ad

For Set 9 aka Runeterra Reforged, these came in the form of Region Portals. Inspired by the world of Runeterra, these portals could be voted on by players at the start of the match. These would then influence the game by changing certain rules and allowing for whacky hijinks to occur.

Article continues after ad

Region Portals proved to be a pretty popular mechanic for Runeterra Reforged, adding a bunch of game variance from match to match. When certain mechanics are popular enough, Riot can keep them around for future sets if they deem them healthy for the game. It appears that the devs have taken a liking to Region Portals, as they’ve been confirmed to make a return in the next Set.

Article continues after ad

Rioter leaks return of portals in Set 10 of Teamfight Tactics

On a recent stream from lead designer Mortdog, the developer confirmed that Region Portals will be making a return in some form during Set 10.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This news was first leaked by a Rioter on Reddit, which means that the information is now public knowledge.

Article continues after ad

“This is a hard one to answer. That Rioter wasn’t supposed to reveal that they’re (Region Portals) coming, but I’ll just say it. Yes, portals will be sticking around in some form, in some form, not the same, but in some form.”

Article continues after ad

Set 10 has still yet to be revealed to the player base, but with the devs slowly dropping more information, we may learn of the next set soon enough.