Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players won’t stop gluing Koroks to rockets

Players who have just gotten their hands on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are already using the game’s new tools in strange and unexpected ways, and one of the most popular things to do is turning Koroks into missiles.

Tears of the Kingdom has granted Zelda fans a whole host of new ways to play and solve problems in Hyrule, and with all the new technology lying around, it’s unsurprising that players are doing strange things with fans and rockets.

One of the weirder new trends, however, involves the abuse of the Koroks, one of the gameplay staples that carry over from Breath of the Wild. They can’t fight back, they keep standing next to Zonai rockets, and players have been given infinite amounts of glue. What else was going to happen?

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom players make Koroks fly with Ultrahand

Koroks were slightly controversial in Breath of the Wild, as some players didn’t like their repetitive nature, but we didn’t realize there was this much anger towards them.

Using the new Ultrahand tool, Link can reposition and glue together objects he finds in Hyrule, and these include powerful Zonai devices like rockets and fans. These were designed to be attached to vehicles for traversal and puzzle-solving, but some players have been using them for something else.

In one post on the Tears of the Kingdom subreddit, a player shows off a sophisticated launchpad: a Korok, glued to a rocket, angled towards the sky by a large rock.

The comments were filled with people saying they had done similar things, with the caption reading: “The game should win game of the year just for letting you do this.”

Other unfortunate Koroks have taken to the skies on more complex contraptions, such as this astronaut’s ingenious design of several fans stacked on top of each other.

Sometimes, the Korok taking flight has been completely accidental, with one player sharing an unfortunate accident on Twitter where a Korok attached to a hook rail fell off one of the sky islands, into the clouds below.

For more news and guides for Tears of the Kingdom, check out our guide on how to how to import your horses over from Breath of the Wild.